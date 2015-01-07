(Andy Home is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By Andy Home
LONDON, Jan 7 A new year it may be but the
London Metal Exchange (LME) will spend a large part of it
grappling with the same old problems afflicting its global
warehousing system.
Waiting times to remove metal from log-jammed locations will
have flexed out again over the course of December, given last
month's large cancellations of aluminium at the Dutch port of
Vlissingen and of zinc at the US port of New Orleans.
By just how much will be clearer when the LME releases its
next monthly report on Monday.
Load-out queues, however, are only the most obvious
manifestation of a storage system that remains obstinately
dysfunctional.
The core underlying problem remains the yawning gulf between
the cost of storing metal in exchange warehouses and storing it
anywhere else. It is the reason why so much metal is still
waiting to leave the LME system.
And that problem, like the queues, is set to get worse,
judging by the increases in rent and load-out charges that will
kick in from the start of April.
It's worth remembering that these are the maximum allowable
rents. Much of the metal lying in LME warehouses will be paying
less rent under private bilateral deals arranged between the
owners of the metal and the warehouse operators.
That said, most of the metal queuing to leave the system,
and that's a very large amount indeed in the case of aluminium,
2.33 million tonnes, will be paying the maximum.
RENTS UP...
Average maximum rents will rise by 3.5 percent in the next
financial year, a similar level to the rate of increase this
year, according to the LME.
The figure has been adjusted to reflect the amount of stocks
held by each warehouse operator.
It's a statistical twist that is legitimate enough but which
serves to mask a more aggressive collective stance by the LME's
warehousers.
Things looks a bit different if the median rental charge for
next year is measured against this year, as shown in this table.
(Only aluminium has been adjusted to exclude the two Japanese
good-delivery locations, which were last used in 2009.)
2015-2016 Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc
Median Rent 50 46 45 54 51 47
Cts/tonne/day
Pct Change 6.38 6.98 2.27 3.85 6.25 6.82
The reason the LME's calculation is lower is because
Pacorini, the warehousing arm of Glencore, is
increasing its rents by a modest 1-2 cents per tonne per day
next financial year. And Pacorini, as of the end of November,
was storing more than half of all the metal in the LME system.
Steinweg, holding the third largest amount of metal, is
lifting maximum storage costs by a similar amount.
Others are being less restrained.
Metro, which has just been sold by Goldman Sachs to the
Reuben brothers, will lift rents by 3 cents
across all metals and all locations, matching its increase this
year. It held the second largest amount of metal at the end of
November.
Henry Bath, the other member of the "Big Four", is going for
an even steeper rise of 4 cents per tonne per day for aluminium,
copper, tin and zinc.
That's particularly significant since Henry Bath, now owned
by Mercuria, was one of the warehouse operators that heeded the
LME's call for restraint in the current year by leaving its
rents unchanged.
So too did CWT, which will lift maximum storage charges by
2-4 cents in the coming year in compensation.
Worldwide Warehouse Solutions (WWS), owned by Noble Group,
actually reduced rents in the current year but has evidently
decided to play catch-up with the most aggressive rate hikes of
all, up to 8 cents for aluminium, nickel and zinc.
It may well have taken the view that restraint got it
nowhere, since its share of LME metals storage had dwindled to
just 0.25 percent at the end of November.
...LOAD-OUT CHARGES UP
Even more significant a shift in stance is evident from the
lift in load-out charges, or, as they are referred to on the
LME, the free-on-truck (FOT) charges.
The average increase for the current financial year running
to the end of March 2015 was just below 1 percent. Only two
operators, Steinweg and Pacorini, lifted FOT charges by any
significant amount. Some, such as WWS, cut their charges.
In the coming financial year only Metro among the major
players together with a handful of smaller operators are holding
their FOT charges unchanged with just about everyone else going
for some sort of increase.
As a result the average load-out rate, again excluding the
Japanese aluminium warehouses, will rise by 3.4 percent over the
current year.
Whichever way you churn the statistics, it's clear that the
total cost of LME warehousing, rent plus load-out charge, is set
to resume its seemingly inexorable upwards trend.
A PREDICTABLE REACTION
And in many ways this is an all-too predictable riposte by
the warehouse operators to the LME's raft of proposed changes to
its warehousing system announced last November.
Indeed, the timing of its latest consultation exercise was
viewed by many operators as a breach of an unwritten rule that
the exchange wouldn't cause operational uncertainty ahead of the
December deadline for warehousers to submit their proposed rent
rates for the following financial year.
As such, several may well have gone for overtly aggressive
hikes to preempt the potential but still unknown costs of
complying with new rules such as conducting their own audits,
meeting per-metal load-out requirements and, for those choosing
to participate, adhering to the even tighter rules governing
storage of premium warrants for the exchange's proposed new
aluminium premium contracts.
More fundamentally, though, these increases in storage fees
reflect how LME warehousers themselves think their business will
evolve.
The LME's multiple rule changes will alter the exchange
warehousing landscape. Specifically, the exchange wants to get
rid of existing load-out queues and, over the longer term, limit
the potential for new queues, particularly those artificially
created by warehousers.
The logical inference is that metal will flow faster through
the LME system. The logical commercial reaction by warehouse
operators is to offset the loss of potential earnings from
queues, in which metal tends to pay the maximum allowable
rental, by increasing the maximum allowable rent threshold and
the cost of loading-out metal.
VICIOUS CIRCLE
The vicious circle, in other words, continues.
The more the LME endeavours to ensure efficient delivery
times from its warehousing network, the more warehouse operators
increase the costs of LME storage.
In doing so, they widen the disconnect with off-exchange
storage, in effect incentivising the movement of metal off
market, endangering both their own and the LME's franchise.
Capping rents and load-out charges would be the most obvious
way of breaking the circle, but the LME is still keeping under
wraps the legal advice it has taken on this subject, even though
the previous impediment, the long-running legal saga with
Russian aluminium producer Rusal, has now run its course.
It remains uncertain, therefore, whether capping rents would
be legal or not. And even if it were, how would warehouse
operators react? Would they simply walk away? Several are
already likely baulking at the extra regulatory burdens flowing
from the current barrage of rule changes.
The relationship between the LME and "its" warehousers has
been dysfunctional for many, many years. And there's still no
prospect of it becoming less dysfunctional this year either.
