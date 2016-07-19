(Repeats July 18 column. The opinions expressed here are those
of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON, July 18 Some problems you can't fix
yourself.
The London Metal Exchange (LME) today finds itself operating
in "business continuity" mode with open-outcry ring trading
migrating east of London to the disaster recovery site in
Chelmsford.
That's because of "a structural issue" within the Exchange's
new home in Finsbury Square. The building remains out of bounds
until at least Wednesday, July 20 as "the landlord, building
manager, structural engineer and other relevant parties (work)
to establish the extent of the issue, its implications and
resolution."
Other structural issues, however, you can do something
about.
The cost of storage in the LME's warehouse network has been
a bone of contention for as long as anyone can remember.
It has historically been viewed much in the same way as the
problem with the building at 10, Finsbury Square, a structural
issue over which the Exchange itself had little control.
With no powers to stop a long-running upward spiral in
rental and load-out charges, the LME was fearful of the legal
consequences of trying to give itself such powers.
The default policy for the last two decades has, therefore,
been to do nothing other than try and cajole warehouse operators
into a semblance of self-restraint.
That is now about to change.
The LME on Thursday opened up a formal consultation on
freezing maximum warehousing charges for five years and then
capping future increases by linking them to consumer price
indices in the countries hosting exchange warehouses.
THE PROBLEM BEHIND THE QUEUES
The LME has spent the last few years steadily chipping away
at the load-out queues that have bedeviled its good-delivery
function.
Minimum daily load-out rates have been increased, per-metal
load-out rates have been introduced, warehouse operators with
queues have been forced to load out more than they load in and
rent has been capped for anyone caught up in a load-out queue
beyond 30 days.
The steady accumulation of anti-queue measures has largely
worked. As of the end of May there was only one queue, at LME
warehouses in the Dutch port of Vlissingen operated by Access
World (previously Pacorini Metals).
But queues were only ever the symptom of the LME's core
warehousing issue. Which has always been the cost of LME storage
relative to off-market storage.
That, after all, was why there were queues in the first
place.
Players engaged in stocks financing deals were incentivised
to find the cheapest storage option for their metal. The
resulting rush to move huge amounts of material, particularly
aluminium, out of expensive LME sheds overloaded a system
designed for limited manufacturer rather than near unlimited
financial demand for physical units.
Moreover, the queue model, pioneered by warehouse operator
Metro in Detroit and then upgraded by Access World at
Vlissingen, laid bare the underlying imbalances at the heart of
the LME's warehousing business.
A warehouse operator's customer is not the person paying the
maximum rental charge prior to paying the load-out charge to get
metal out of the system.
Rather, that person is funding the operator's ability to
attract its real customer, the player prepared to deposit more
metal into its sheds.
In this looking-glass world the load-out charge is nothing
about the cost of loading out, but rather the generator of the
incentive that can be paid to get stuff in.
While warehouse operators compete aggressively on attracting
fresh metal, there is little room for negotiation on exit
charges.
And since "out" charges fuel inflows, there is a strong
economic logic behind the super-inflationary cost cycle of LME
warehousing. Any operator trying to fight it would simply find
itself disadvantaged relative to others with higher charges.
LEAST WORSE OPTION
The outcome of this curiously counterintuitive business
model is two decades of ever-rising storage and load-out costs.
The LME's only power to stop it has been that of persuasion.
A call for "restraint" in 2014-2015 reduced the rate of increase
in that cycle to a stock-weighted average of three percent for
rent and two percent for load-out charges.
Restraint, however, was in short supply in the annual
increases for the rent cycle running from April 2016 through
March 2017. The weighted average rent went up 10 percent and the
load-out charge 12 percent, and that after a couple of operators
were given a one-off chance to lower their charges.
So the LME is finally going to act, choosing one of five
potential measures detailed in an April discussion paper.
The preferred solution, now open to formal consultation,
might be described as the least potentially disruptive.
Charge capping "was seen as a good compromise, a reasonable
measure to bring the market back to a more realistic charge
comparison, easy to implement and likely to be acceptable to
warehouse companies, who would have time to earn back the
majority of historically paid incentives," the LME noted.
In particular, the nuclear option of switching all LME
contracts from in-warehouse to free-on-truck, in essence wiping
out the load-out charge, was deemed to be too difficult to
implement and too unpredictable in its potential side effects.
Not entirely surprisingly, since it has been considered
several times before and rejected on the same grounds
REACTION?
How will warehouse operators react?
In truth, there will be plenty who will welcome, albeit
quietly, the advent of charge capping.
The resulting transparency would consign to history the
flawed way in which headline charges are currently set, a game
of collective spoof that can go disastrously wrong. That was why
two operators asked for special dispensation to resubmit their
charges for the current rent cycle year after realising they had
set them far too high.
Smaller operators would also welcome the levelling of a
playing field that is currently tilted heavily in favour of
bigger players.
But the key question is whether anyone might react by
legally challenging the LME's right to cap charges.
Fear of European Union competition law has been the main
reason for the LME's historic inaction.
For its part the LME is now taking the view both that "it
would win any challenge" and that getting the detail right would
mitigate the chances of court action.
But the danger is nonetheless a real one, given charge
capping will inevitably impact many operators' existing
operating models.
The LME, however, has to run that risk.
This particular structural problem has been allowed to
fester for too long and without the sort of drastic measure
currently countenanced, there is no reason to believe that the
upward cost spiral wouldn't just continue.
As it has done, remember, for the last 20 years.
Now, as for that other structural issue at Finsbury Square,
well, that's really one the LME can't fix itself.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)