* Successful appeal would allow LME to cut warehouse
backlogs
* Hearing to take place on July 29-30
* Rusal says LME should correct problems instead of
appealling
(Adds Rusal comment in paragraphs 8-9)
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, June 4 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
has decided to appeal against a court ruling that halted a
reform aimed at cutting backlogs at its global warehouse
network.
A successful appeal could allow the exchange to carry
through planned rules aimed at slashing waiting times of up to
two years for industrial companies to gain access to metal
stored in LME-approved warehouses.
"We welcome the opportunity to challenge the decision of the
judge at the first instance at a hearing scheduled to take place
on 29-30 July 2014," an LME statement said on Wednesday.
The exchange, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
, got permission to appeal on May 15, but had not said
until Wednesday whether it would go through with an appeal or
restart its consultation process.
The LME, the world's oldest and biggest market for
industrial metals, was jolted in March when a judge ruled in
favour of Russian aluminium producer Rusal, saying
consultations had been "unfair and unlawful".
But Lord Justice Jackson of the UK Court of Appeal said in a
ruling last month giving the LME permission to seek to overturn
the original decision: "In my view the grounds of appeal have a
real prospect of success."
Loss-making Rusal filed its court action late last year to
stop the reforms, due to have taken effect in April, because it
was worried that they would further pressure aluminium prices.
RUSAL UNHAPPY WITH APPEAL
"The company regrets that the LME has decided to pursue
further legal proceedings, rather than to acknowledge and
correct the specific deficiencies identified in the judgment,"
Rusal said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Rusal looks forward to addressing its concerns to the Court
of Appeal, which it is confident will agree with its position
and will uphold the decision."
The LME oversees warehouses where companies that buy metals
such as aluminium or copper on its futures market can take
delivery of quality-assured supplies if needed.
Big banks and traders that own the warehouses and charge
rent have profited from letting long queues build up for buyers
to withdraw metal. Some also keep huge stocks of aluminium tied
up, unavailable to manufacturers, in long-term financing deals.
The backlog has kept the cost high for obtaining physical
aluminium, even though the world is awash with supply. In a bid
to appease industrial consumers, the LME moved last year to
implement reforms that would cut the queues to a maximum of 50
days.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Erica Billingham and
Susan Thomas)