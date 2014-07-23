(Repeats to additional subscribers, with no change to text)
SYDNEY, July 23 Brazil's BTG Pactual
has received a green light from the London Metal Exchange
(LME)to set up warehousing operations in Singapore, marking the
investment bank's first foray into Asia as builds out its
physical metals business.
In a notice to members on Tuesday, the LME said it has
approved BTG Pactual Commodities Warehousing to store aluminium,
aluminium alloy, copper, nickel, lead, tin and zinc in the city
state.
Singapore marks the third LME location this year for the Sao
Paulo headquartered bank, one of the few that is expanding in
commodities.
Among a string of big hitting commodity hires, BTG Pactual
last year took on Shon Loth, a metals warehousing expert
formerly with Noble and Pacorini Metals, now owned by Glencore.
The bank registered two locations in the United States - in
Detroit, the automotive hub, and Owensboro, Kentucky - earlier
this year and has also applied to register its warehouses with
the U.S. exchange CME Group.
The expansion comes amid a large scale review of credit and
warehousing practices in Asia after a suspected metals financing
fraud in China's Qingdao port, the world's seventh busiest and
China's third biggest.
Most global metals warehousing companies already have a
presence in Singapore. Singapore-listed CWT Ltd
operates 11 warehouses, C Steinweg runs 10, Pacorini Metals has
eight, Henry Bath runs five, Singapore-based GKE Corp.
, a part-owned unit of Louis Dreyfus Corp
has three, H&M Metal Warehousing two, and WorldWide Warehouse
Solutions, a unit of Noble Resources, runs one.
BTG Pactual's expansion follows a shakeup that has seen
several big banks quit the asset class, including Credit Suisse
which shut its trading desk this week, just days after
Morgan Stanley renewed its commitment to expand into
commodities.
Last year, the Brazilian bank was interested in buying
JPMorgan Chase & Co's physical commodities business including
the Henry Bath warehousing unit.
Others are also expanding. Scale Distribution, part-owned by
Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd, and Whelan Metals LLC
have both set up shop in Detroit this year.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)