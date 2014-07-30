* Court "reserves judgment" ahead of summer recess on Friday
* Lawyer says ruling unlikely before October
* LME sought to overturn ruling that halted warehouse reform
(Adds comments from judge, analyst)
By Eric Onstad and Alexandra Reza
LONDON, July 30 The London Metal Exchange's
attempts to cut backlogs at warehouses with new rules are likely
to be delayed again for several months after judges declined to
make an immediate ruling on a case holding up the reforms.
A three-judge British appeal court panel "reserved judgment"
on Wednesday on whether to overturn or uphold a March ruling in
favour of Russian aluminium company United Company Rusal
.
The original judgment halted a key reform of the LME's
global network of warehouses because the court regarded the
consultation process as "unfair and unlawful".
The LME's new rules, originally due to take force in April,
were aimed at making owners of warehouses deliver out at least
as much metal as they take in.
But Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer, feared
the reforms could unleash supplies onto the market and depress
aluminium prices.
The LME's legal team asked on Wednesday for a speedy ruling
since the appeals court closes on Friday for a summer recess
until October.
Lady Justice Arden, one of three sitting judges, said the
practicalities of meeting the request would be "complicated".
The lead lawyer for Rusal's team, Monica Carss-Frisks, said
a ruling before the court closes for the summer was unlikely.
"It probably won't be until early October," she told
Reuters.
BACKLOGS
The ruling follows a two-day hearing which revolved around
the consultation process, not the actual warehouse reforms
sought by the LME, which is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd.
Benchmark LME aluminium prices have shed about 30
percent since touching a peak around $2,800 a tonne in May 2011.
Industrial buyers of aluminium, used in transport and to
make beverage cans, have had to wait up to two years to get
delivery of metal from some LME warehouses and the new rules aim
to cut the queues down to a maximum of 50 days.
In light of the delays in the legal process, one analyst
questioned the LME's decision to go ahead with an appeal.
"It may be that the LME would have been better off
restarting the consultation process, and then they could have
been in control of their own destiny. They may end up having to
do this anyway," said Nic Brown, head of commodities research at
Natixis.
The LME oversees warehouses where companies that buy metals
such as aluminium or copper on its futures market can take
delivery of quality-assured supplies if needed.
Big banks and traders that own warehouses and charge rent
have profited from letting long queues build up for buyers to
withdraw metal. Some also keep huge stocks of aluminium tied up,
unavailable to manufacturers, in long-term financing deals.
In a bid to appease critics of this situation, which
underpins the cost of obtaining physical metal even though the
world has ample supplies of aluminium, the LME moved last year
to implement reforms including a cut in the maximum queues.
Rusal filed a court case late last year to stop the reforms.
If implemented, the reforms would have the biggest impact on
aluminium at LME-monitored warehouses in the Dutch port of
Vlissingen which hold more than 2 million tonnes of the metal
and where there is a backlog of over two years to access metal.
Depots in the U.S. city of Detroit also have queues, but
investment bank Goldman Sachs, which owns those
facilities, has decided to follow the new LME rules even before
they are implemented.
"We've seen a sharp fall in volume in warehouses in the
United States. This is a situation where there is a gradual
improvement already taking place. When you contrast that with
what is happening in Europe, here, the situation is not
improving," Brown said.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad and Alexandra Reza; editing by Louise
Heavens and David Evans)