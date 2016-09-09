LONDON, Sept 9 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
has fined Worldwide Warehouse Solutions UK Ltd (WWS) 30,000
pounds ($40,000) for errors in recording movements of lead
inventories, the exchange said on Friday.
The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for
industrial metals, said in a statement the errors resulted in
mistaken data being released in February about 31,700 tonnes of
lead inventories at the WWS warehouse in the Dutch port of
Vlissingen.
The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.
, said the settlement and fine took account of the fact
that WWS notified the exchange as soon as it discovered the
problem, which was down to human error.
($1 = 0.7523 pounds)
