By Eric Onstad
LONDON Nov 7 The London Metal Exchange (LME) on
Friday launched consultations on proposed changes to rules
governing physical delivery and its global network of storage
warehouses.
The LME, which recently won a major court battle about new
rules to cut delivery backlogs at warehouses, plans even tougher
rules to support a new contract on aluminium premiums, it said
in a statement.
Last month, the 137-year old exchange said it would
implement reforms on Feb. 1 aimed at easing huge backlogs to
withdraw metal from its global warehousing network.
The LME, the world's oldest and biggest market for
industrial metals which is now owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd, oversees warehouses where companies that
buy metals on its futures market can take delivery of
quality-assured supplies if needed.
But industrial buyers of aluminium, used in transport and to
make beverage cans, have had to wait up to two years to get
delivery of metal from some LME warehouses.
The rules the exchange proposed last month aim to cut the
queues on all metals down to a maximum of 50 days. For
aluminium, however, the LME said it proposed new measures on
Friday that would effectively limit any queues to 34 business
days at warehouses signed up to store metal for the LME's new
aluminium premium contract.
"We are committed to providing an optimal physical delivery
network for all our users, and we encourage market participants
to share their views," Matthew Chamberlain, LME head of business
development, said.
It also plans to require warehouses to deliver out an
additional 500 tonnes of aluminium alloys per day.
THE LONG QUEUES
Big banks and traders that own warehouses and charge rent
have profited from letting long queues build up. Some also keep
huge stocks of aluminium tied up, unavailable to manufacturers,
in long-term financing deals.
One issue discussed in the court case was whether the LME
should have considered capping or banning warehouse rents on
metal stuck in queues.
The LME said after it won the court ruling that this would
be reviewed. On Friday, the exchange said it was not yet able to
address this issue due to ongoing legal proceedings.
Russian aluminium giant Rusal lost the court case
in October but has said it plans to appeal to the UK Supreme
Court.
The exchange also said it planned to release a wide-ranging
warehousing logistical and legal review that it had
commissioned.
"The LME proposes to make a number of amendments to its
policy governing the approval and operation of warehouses," it
said in the statement.
The consultation will last until Feb. 7.
