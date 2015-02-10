(Corrects in 5th paragraph to give LME timeline for
implementing new rules, deletes reference to LME not saying when
it will implement any changes)
* Executives say rules could drive metal out of LME network
* Reporting of storage deals seen violating confidentiality
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Feb 9 A new layer of tough rules
proposed by the London Metal Exchange (LME) for operating
warehouses may boost costs and drive more metal out of the
regulated system and into unregistered depots.
The plan would give the LME sweeping regulatory powers to
determine whether warehousing firms are behaving badly, even if
they are not technically breaking the rules.
It is part of a wide-ranging LME reform package following
heavy criticism by consumers of long delays to get delivery of
metal and lawsuits accusing banks and commodity companies of
conspiring to restrict supply through the warehouse network.
The LME, the world's oldest and biggest market for
industrial metals, launched a consultation in November on the
rules governing physical delivery and its global network.
The deadline for submitting comments is Monday. The LME has
said it aims to publish conclusions from the consultation by
mid-March and adopt any new rules around mid-June.
The proposed regulations are in addition to rules that came
into force on Feb. 1 designed to ease huge backlogs to withdraw
metal from the global warehouse network.
"The LME is under pressure to do something, but if these
(new) rules are implemented, then warehouses are going to be
hesitant about taking on more material," said an executive at a
warehousing company who declined to be named.
Under the proposals, warehousing companies will have to pay
for full annual audits and will likely need to employ more
people to make sure they are complying with regulations.
POTENTIAL HIGHER COSTS
"The warehouses can retaliate somewhat by lifting storage
charges if practices become a lot more restrictive and if all
these reforms are adopted," said Robin Bhar, head of metals
research, Societe Generale in London.
It costs up to 50 cents per tonne to store primary aluminium
in LME regulated warehouses compared to a fraction of that in
non-LME depots, industry sources said.
"That can only speed up the withdraw from LME sheds to
cheaper non-LME sheds. It means we have less visibility. There
has always been these huge off-market stealth stocks, which are
always difficult to estimate, this would make it near
impossible," Bhar said.
If traders and end users do not know how many stocks are
sitting in depots, it will be hard to determine if the market is
in surplus or deficit, and whether prices are good value.
The 137-year old LME won a major court battle in October,
giving it the green light to implement regulations aimed at
cutting delivery queues to a maximum of 50 days from up to two
years at some depots.
The current consultation resulted from a review of how
warehouses operate and a consultant's report on logistics.
The executives said a proposal for warehouse companies to
report to the LME details of storage deals would compromise
confidentiality agreements with clients.
They were also unhappy that the LME wanted details of
transactions at all the company's warehouse depots, even those
not registered with the LME, which is owned by Hong Kong
Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.
"If they're going to impose this level of interference, it's
going to be difficult to be able to think about continuing (as
an LME warehouse)," said another warehouse executive.
The warehouse executives and industry sources declined to be
identified while the LME was in the midst of its consultation.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Crispian Balmer and David
Holmes)