LONDON, July 14 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
took action on Thursday against surging costs at its approved
network of warehouses, announcing plans to freeze maximum
rental rates for five years.
The move was the latest in a series of reforms at the
139-year-old exchange's global network of more than 600
warehouses at 37 locations, which have included tough rules to
slash delivery backlogs.
"The metals industry has expressed concerns over the
headline rates charged by LME-registered warehouse operators,"
Matthew Chamberlain, the LME's head of business development,
said in a statement.
"The simple solution we are proposing today... we believe
will bring clarity and stability to the industry, with minimal
market disruption," says Chief Executive Garry Jones.
The LME plans to launch the rent freeze in April next year
after a consultation.
Under the proposal, the exchange would set the initial
schedule of warehouse rents and free-on-truck (FOT) charges by
calculating the average of the highest published charges for the
years 2015-16 and 2016-17.
A set of charges would be set for each metal and each
country, said the LME, which is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd..
The LME has previously said that the average stock-weighted
increase in rents this year was 7 percent, against 3 percent in
the previous two years. FOT charges rose by 9 percent, up from 2
percent for the past two years.
The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for
industrial metals, added that once the freeze ended, rates would
rise annually based on the consumer price index.
The LME launched a consultation on the proposal, which will
close on Aug. 19, with plans to publish its conclusions by the
end of September.
