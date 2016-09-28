(Adds details, quotes, background)
LONDON, Sept 28 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
adopted the final reform on Wednesday to its global network of
approved warehouses by freezing maximum rental rates for five
years to curb surging costs.
The move was the latest in a three-year series of reforms at
the 139-year-old exchange's global network of more than 600
warehouses at 37 locations, which have included tough rules to
slash delivery backlogs.
"The LME has a duty to the entire metals community to run a
fair and orderly market and the action we have taken over the
last three years has strengthened our ability to carry out this
responsibility," LME Chief Executive Garry Jones said in a
statement.
The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for
industrial metals, had unveiled the plans to cap rents and
free-on-truck charges (FOT) in July, which will be implemented
next April.
The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.
, said it will calculate the average of the
highest-published warehouse rental and FOT charges for the past
two years for each metal and each country.
The LME has previously said that the average stock-weighted
increase in rents this year was 7 percent, against 3 percent in
the previous two years. FOT charges rose by 9 percent, up from 2
percent for the past two years.
The exchange added that once the freeze ended, rates would
rise annually based on the consumer price index in each country.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Adrian
Croft and Alexandra Hudson)