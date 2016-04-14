(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By Andy Home
LONDON, April 14 A huge amount of aluminium is
heading for the exit door on the London Metal Exchange (LME).
The amount of metal earmarked for physical load-out from LME
warehouses has mushroomed over the last month from 561,450
tonnes on March 14 to a current 1,257,650 tonnes. So-called
cancelled tonnage now represents almost half of all the
aluminium in the system.
Most of these cancellations have occurred at the Dutch port
of Vlissingen, where the amount of metal awaiting load-out has
soared to 898,975 tonnes, or 80 percent of the total.
This sudden surge in pending departures, as always with
aluminium, is all about storage costs.
Because from May metal trapped in a load-out queue over 30
days will be subject to drastically reduced rent or, if the
queue is over 50 days, no rental charges at all.
Pacorini Metals, the logistics arm of Swiss trade house
Glencore, had a load-out queue of 84 days at the end of March in
Vlissingen. It has just got a lot longer over the last few days
as traders and financiers lick their lips at the possibility of
zero rent.
There will be few tears shed for Pacorini, which has been
one of the main beneficiaries of load-out bottlenecks.
But it won't be completely out of pocket because each tonne
that is loaded out will earn it another 31.40 euros ($35.40).
And that's the amount that each tonne will gain in value as
it moves from a Pacorini shed onto a truck, another part of the
disconnect between the LME price of aluminium and the price paid
by an actual user.
Which is why the LME's latest discussion paper on tackling
excessive storage charges zeroes in on that load-out charge, or
as it's known on the exchange, the "free on truck" (FOT) charge.
THIRD TIME AROUND
The LME had flagged well in advance it was about to engage
in a consultation on the high headline rental and FOT charges in
its warehousing system in light of some sharp increases in both
in the current rent-cycle year.
And last week's "Discussion Paper relating to LME
Warehousing Costs" included four options aimed at restricting
future increases in both.
It was the inclusion of a fifth option, switching all the
LME's contracts from the current "in-warehouse" to
"free-on-truck" basis that was the surprise.
Particularly since the LME has been here twice before.
The concept was rejected in 1997 and again, after a detailed
examination of the issue following a formal complaint from the
copper manufacturers association IWCC, in 2007.
So why is the exchange looking at the same issue a third
time around?
Because in the looking-glass world of LME warehousing, the
"out" charge is far more than just the cost of loading metal
onto a truck.
FREE ENTRY, EXPENSIVE EXIT
The costs of LME warehousing are asymmetric in terms of
delivering metal into and out of the system.
There is a charge for loading out but not for loading in.
Indeed, warehouse operators are locked in endless aggressive
competition to attract metal into their sheds.
Free load-in is therefore supplemented by a host of other
"incentives" ranging from freight rate offsets to discounted
rent.
Such enticements are funded by anticipated rental income and
by the FOT charge.
The higher the rental rate and the FOT charge, the more
aggressive the incentives that can be offered for deliveries in.
Rental is an infinitely variable component of the
warehousing revenue model since it can be and often is heavily
discounted to the maximum headline levels published at the start
of any year.
Moreover, as Pacorini Vlissingen can attest, it can also be
massively impacted by a change of LME rules, such as the
Queue-Based-Rent-Cap rule that kicks into effect from the start
of next month.
There is less elasticity in the FOT charge. Even if the
original seller of metal into the LME system reaps some offset
in the form of an upfront payment, anyone picking up the same
warrants through the day-to-day clearing of contracts will still
have to pay the full amount.
It is, according to the LME, "a self-reinforcing system"
with the FOT charge "acting to lock in rents".
Moreover, FOT charges have a built-in inflationary driver
since any warehouse operator offering relatively cheap load-out
would be disadvantaged to those offering a higher load-out
charge.
Indeed, the LME notes that "a buyer of the warrants may
cancel metal in lower-FOT warehouses in order to move it to
higher FOT warehouses and benefit from the resultant incentive."
The asymmetric nature of the warehouse revenue model, or, if
you're an LME metal owner, the warehouse cost model, has been
hard-wired into the LME storage system for many, many years.
That's why the LME has twice examined the issue in the past.
THE IN-OUT PROBLEM
And why it's mulling the issue a third time.
Changing the core nature of LME contracts' deliverability
criteria does have one advantage over the other options it has
put out for discussion.
It would "directly reverse the current structural issue of
lack of downward pressure on FOT charges" and do so "without
resorting to a specific price control regime."
The other options, excepting the unwieldy one of switching
to fixed-term contracts with warehouse operators, all involve
some sort of "cap" on rental and FOT charges. The process of
determining the level of such a cap is itself problematic, while
any "price control regime" is going to have to navigate
potentially treacherous regulatory waters.
Set against the advantages, however, are two main drawbacks.
Implementation, considered in some detail in the original 2007
FOT study by consultancy Europe Economics, would be highly
tricky.
Or as the LME puts it in the discussion paper, "if the
procedural issues of contract conversion (...) cannot be
addressed, then the resultant market disorderliness may be too
great to justify implementation."
But a second, more profound problem is one not specifically
mentioned in the LME paper but addressed in the 2007 study.
Europe Economics estimated that the FOT charge represented
around 20 percent of warehouse operators' profits, albeit with
significant variance depending on broader economic cycles.
It went on to warn that, given the loss of such an important
income driver, "the capacity of LME warehouses could be expected
to be reduced" and that "there would be a tendency for the
amount of metal placed on LME warrant to be reduced."
That in turn would lead to "a significant reduction in
confidence in the LME system".
Which brings us back to the rush to join the load-out queue
at Vlissingen.
Because with so much metal already leaving thanks to the
LME's repeated tweaking of its load-out rules, aluminium stocks
are already in danger of falling to levels associated with
systemic backwardation.
Now, in other words, might not be the best time to inflict
such a hit on warehouse operators' bottom lines, if it acts as a
disincentive to drawing more metal into the system.
The LME has made it clear it is going to do something about
storage costs but should it use the "bazooka" of rate capping or
go nuclear with a change of contract to FOT basis?
If you have an answer to that question, they'd love to hear
from you. The deadline for feedback is May 18.
