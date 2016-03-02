(Repeats with no changes. The opinions expressed are those of
the author, a columnist for Reuters)
By Andy Home
LONDON, March 1 Stocks of aluminium sitting in
London Metal Exchange warehouses fell by a net 5,225 tonnes on
Monday.
This is hardly news.
They fall just about every day and have been doing so for
several years. Last month they hit a seven-year low of 2,746,275
tonnes.
As of today's report, they are a little bit higher at
2,755,600 tonnes. But they will continue falling. We know that
because there are still 617,600 tonnes waiting to be loaded out
of LME warehouses.
Such a steady attrition of exchange inventory would in
theory suggest a market struggling with supply shortfall. So too
would the persistent tightness at the front end of the forward
curve. The benchmark cash-to-three-months LME spread closed
Monday valued at $23.25-per tonne backwardation.
Yet, as we all know by now, neither phenomenon has anything
to do with underlying market reality. The outright price is
currently trading around $1,585 per tonne, just $150 or so above
levels last seen during the Global Financial Crisis of
2008-2009. That tells you that all is not well with aluminium.
Rather, falling LME stocks and the resulting front-date
tightness are all about the costs of LME storage.
It's an area the exchange has historically shied away from
tackling but no more.
A discussion paper is on its way "outlining its options in
respect of the implementation of powers to cap rent" and
load-out charges.
QUEUES AND COSTS
Those daily aluminium stock falls reflect first and foremost
the LME's drive to reduce waiting times to get metal out of the
system. That's why 3,000 tonnes were drawn down at the Dutch
port of Vlissingen on Monday, the same amount that has left
every day this year.
Pacorini, the warehouse operator holding just about all the
metal at Vlissingen, is complying with the LME's load-out rules.
The outflow of metal will accelerate this month and again in
May due to new rules penalising any warehouse operator with a
queue over 30 days. The queue for aluminium at Pacorini's sheds
in Vlissingen was 228 days at the end of January.
The LME's increasingly complex web of warehousing
regulations explain the amount of metal leaving Vlissingen but
not the reason.
That's down to the true problem with LME storage, namely the
high cost relative to off-market storage.
All that aluminium flowing out of Vlissingen and Detroit,
the other queue-affected LME storage point, is not going to
manufacturers to be made into something useful. It's going to
other warehouses, ones where storage is a lot cheaper.
The LME has historically had no power to determine how much
storage costs in its own approved warehouses.
It has been a hapless by-stander as warehouse operators have
aggressively raised both their storage and load-out rates every
year for many, many years.
The average cost of storing aluminium in an LME-approved
warehouse has increased by a staggering 198 percent over the
last 20 years.
It will jump again in the coming rent cycle year beginning
April to an average 52 cents per tonne per day. Off-market
storage can be had for as little as 10 cents, even lower in some
locations.
And although two operators, Metro and ISTIM, have just
reversed particularly egregious rent hikes, the trend of rising
costs is still going to accelerate.
FALLING BACK IN LINE
Metro, once infamously owned by Goldman Sachs and now owned
by metals and property magnates the Reuben Brothers, has cut its
aluminium rental fee from 77 cents per tonne to 60 cents in the
United States and lower at other locations.
ISTIM, which is the creation of Bill Whelan, the original
owner of Metro, has also cut its U.S. aluminium fee from 60
cents to 56 cents.
Both have also reduced storage fees for other metals and
load-out charges.
They still sit at the top end of the LME storage cost
spectrum but have fallen back in line with the rest of the
warehousing pack.
It's the first time the LME has allowed warehouse operators
to adjust their proposed fees and that in itself says something
about how flawed the whole process is.
Mindful of the dangers of competition law, each warehouse
operator has to second-guess what others will do each rental
year.
The LME has the right to query particularly steep price
hikes but it can't reveal what others have submitted prior to
publishing all the figures at the start of the year.
This year it seems that both Metro and ISTIM guessed badly,
leaving their proposals significantly out of line with the
average and drawing heated criticism from other operators.
Which is why the LME decided to re-open a window for
downwards adjustments on a "one-off exceptional basis".
But even after these two fee reductions, the stock-weighted
average storage fee will rise by seven percent and the load-out
charge by nine percent from April.
That will only widen further the yawning gap between LME and
off-exchange storage.
So now the exchange is going to start what promises to be a
long consultation process about giving itself the right to cap,
maybe even reduce, warehousing costs.
WHO'S AFRAID OF BRUSSELS?
It may seem surprising to an outsider that the LME cannot
determine the costs of metal stored in its system.
The reason is competition law, first and foremost European
competition law.
LME storage is itself a market with prices in theory set by
free competition between multiple players, although the end
result has ironically been highly uncompetitive prices relative
to off-exchange warehouses.
But seen through the eyes of a regulator, the spectrum of
storage costs resulting from the existing process, however
flawed, is a good thing, a sign the "market" is working.
A flat rate applying to all warehouses could, by contrast,
easily be interpreted as a sign of anti-competitive behaviour.
Of course the LME storage market is not quite as
straightforward as that.
After all, these published rents merely denote the maximum
potential fee that can be charged in any one year.
Most of the metal being stored in LME warehouses is paying
lower fees, negotiated privately between the owner and the
warehouse operators.
The maximum fees will tend to apply only to metal that has
been cancelled prior to physical load-out, although quite
evidently this would cover a lot of aluminium in Vlissingen.
Critically, however, the maximum fees determine the level of
incentives warehouse operators can offer. The more money you can
charge, the higher the theoretical incentive that can be paid to
attract more metal.
It's going to be a tricky task for the LME to persuade the
competition authorities that the apparent "market" in LME
storage is not the same as the real "market".
It will have to tread carefully and you can bet it will try
and bring on board as many players, both market users and
warehouse operators, as it can in the consultation process.
But the very nature of competition law means it only needs
one nay-sayer to trigger an investigation.
This is why the LME has previously shied away from capping
rents, even though the cost of storage has been a problem for as
long as anyone can remember.
A TALE OF TWO MARKETS
But it has to do something.
The "market" for LME storage is not working and it hasn't
worked efficiently for many years.
The point of the exchange is to offer an arena for the
setting of metals prices.
That settlement process is being distorted by the "market"
for LME storage.
That's why so much aluminium is still moving into the
shadows of off-exchange storage, increasing the opacity of an
already opaque market.
And it's not just aluminium.
Remember all the zinc bulls who rushed into that market in
the early part of last year? They were chasing the promise of a
deficit market with LME stocks falling by over 200,000 tonnes in
the first half of 2015.
That metal, though, had just disappeared into off-market
storage and when it reappeared in August and September, the zinc
price collapsed.
This is not how a commodities exchange is supposed to work
and the reason the LME is not an efficient, transparent
transmitter of supply-demand drivers is because the metals
market has been hijacked by the storage market.
Now, how to persuade Brussels of that problematic reality?
