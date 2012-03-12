* Queues for metal build up in Johor and Vlissingen
* Other metal, not just aluminium, stuck in queues
* Banks move to expand storage hubs, protect business model
By Susan Thomas and Maytaal Angel
LONDON, March 9 New fronts are opening up
in Europe and Asia in the battle between banks and trading
houses to expand their storage hubs for aluminium, a metal meant
for use in manufacturing but increasingly viewed as a store of
value.
Until recently, the battle was almost exclusively confined
to one location, Detroit in the United States, where there is a
months-long queue to get aluminium out of warehouses mostly
owned by U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs.
The warehouses are part of a global network monitored by the
London Metal Exchange (LME), the world's leading marketplace for
industrial materials such as aluminium, copper and nickel, which
aims to ensure metal traded via its contracts can be delivered
reliably.
But over the past few months, industry players have looked
on with increasing dismay as queues built up at LME-registered
warehouses in the Dutch port of Vlissingen, and at storage hubs
in the Malaysian port of Johor.
Commodity-trader Glencore owns most of the
warehouses in Vlissingen, while all the big warehouse operators
have LME-listed sheds in the Malaysian state.
Industrial users dislike the queues because not only do they
face long delays getting their metal out, they also have to pay
rent every day to warehouse owners that drip feed metal out at
the minimum rate stipulated by the exchange - currently 1,500
tonnes a day.
"In Vlissingen there's a six- to seven-month queue, in Johor
it's a five- to six-month queue and regardless of which metal
you want you still have to wait in the queue," said a trader at
a commodities broker.
"The warehouse owners have guaranteed themselves, say, six
months' rental income."
Just over half of the total 255,075 tonnes of aluminium in
Johor is waiting to be delivered out, while nearly all the 1.02
million tonnes of aluminium in Vlissingen has been booked for
delivery out of warehouses.
Taking Vlissingen, Johor and Detroit out of the system,
there's almost no 'free-float' or available aluminium, because
the rest of the 3.5 million tonnes is largely tied up in
financing deals, said an analyst who declined to be named.
In a typical finance deal, a bank or commodity trader loans
cheap money to buy nearby aluminium, immediately sells the metal
forward at a profit and strikes a cheap rental deal to store the
metal in the interim.
For banks that own warehouses, storage costs are extremely
low, and money making opportunities plentiful.
The warehouse queues enable them to hold onto metal for as
long as possible, while the financing deals - profitable in and
of themselves - tie up metal and direct the little free float
left over to a limited number of locations.
"It's not a squeeze in the traditional sense, but you've
cleverly mutualised the metal available to consumers by just
sticking it into the cancelled warrants queue," said the analyst
who declined to be named.
FINANCIAL TOOL
Banks and trading houses have used aluminium and its storage
as a financial tool to boost profits since the global financial
crisis sent interest rates to historic lows and left markets
awash with a large overhang of unwanted metal.
Their business model means inventory data - once a reliable
guide to world demand for the light, versatile metal used for
making cars and packaging - no longer reflect consumption
trends.
Complaints by industry about long queues, particularly in
Detroit, prompted the LME to raise minimum load-out rates from
1,500 tonnes a day to 3,000 tonnes for warehouse operators with
stocks of over 900,000 tonnes in one city, starting in April.
The new rules are expected to help shorten the queues,
though they are not expected or even meant to eliminate them.
"The warehouse queues are a reflection of today's macro
market dynamics," said LME spokesman Chris Evans.
He added, however, that: "The LME is constantly monitoring
the situation to ensure that we respond appropriately."
Warehouse owners, especially those who can hold onto metal
for as long as possible, look likely to stay in the money.
Goldman and Glencore, for example, plan to increase rents
for storing aluminium in their Detroit and Vlissingen warehouses
by around 10 percent, effective April. Other warehouse operators
plan to step up rents by similar amounts.
A high level LME source said the rent rises, which come into
effect at the same date as the load-out rate increase, are a
move by the banks and trading houses to protect themselves from
LME rules that potentially damage their business model.
"At 45 cents a day from next April onwards, the rate is more
expensive than ever before. Has the price of real estate gone up
in Detroit? No, it's cheaper by the day," said an industry
source. "It's a great business."
In 2010, Glencore's Pacorini warehouse unit netted $31
million, while profits at J.P. Morgan's UK-based Henry
Bath warehousing neared $80 million, about $1 million per
employee per year.
And the bank is apparently hungry for more.
Industry sources told Reuters last month J.P. Morgan is
currently moving 500,000 tonnes of aluminium from Glencore's
Vlissingen sheds to its own sheds in Rotterdam to expand its
warehouse business. J.P. Morgan declined to
comment.
It would take around 60 trucks a day about five months to
shunt the metal down the road to nearby Rotterdam.
"If the delivery load-out rates were to go up (more than the
new rules stipulate) this whole game would be over," said an
industry source.
"It's a perverted situation," the source said.