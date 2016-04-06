By Eric Onstad
| LONDON, April 6
LONDON, April 6 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
sees a rent cap at approved metals warehouses as a potential
solution to high charges after signalling on Wednesday that it
believes such a move is unlikely to foul of competition law.
The LME, the world's biggest market for industrial metals,
has set out a series of reforms in recent years for its global
network of warehouses after complaints by consumers about
climbing rents and long backlogs for deliveries of metal.
A discussion paper released on Wednesday said that the LME
did not believe that capping rents is likely to violate
competition law, the main reason the proposal had not been
seriously considered previously.
The 138-year-old exchange, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd, asked for feedback from its users by May
18 before it makes a final decision.
"The aim of the LME is to address high levels of headline
warehousing charges," the paper said.
"Possible reforms to the London Metal Exchange physical
network (are) designed to address market concerns as to whether
customers are treated unfairly."
Previously, the LME said that a rent cap could trigger
possible legal challenges based on competition law.
The discussion paper, however, said that the exchange's
provisional view is that capped charges would not restrict
competition and that the benefits of addressing high charges
would outweigh any negative effects of a cap.
The LME has expressed disappointment at increases to rental
charges by warehouse owners for 2016, which take effect this
month.
The average stock-weighted increase in rents this year is 7
percent, against 3 percent in the previous two years.
Free-on-truck (FOT) charges rise by 9 percent, up from 2 percent
for the past two years.
Previous reforms to the LME's approved global network of
more than 650 storage depots in 38 locations were aimed at
easing backlogs in withdrawing metal.
The delays have meant fat profits for some warehouse owners
who collected rent as long queues built up.
From May the LME will introduce a queue-based rent cap
(QBRC), which means that rent payable on metal stuck in a queue
longer than 30 days drops by half and is eliminated completely
after 50 days.
(Editing by David Goodman)