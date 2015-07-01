(Adds detail, background)
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, July 1 The London Metal Exchange is to
address the problem of existing and potential queues at
warehouses with proposals that include rent caps from May 1,
2016, the LME said on Wednesday.
The LME, the world's oldest and biggest market for
industrial metals which is now owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd, oversees warehouses where companies that
buy metals on its futures market can take delivery of
quality-assured supplies if needed.
Big banks and traders that own or owned warehouses and
charge rent have profited from letting long queues build up.
Rent caps will remove the financial incentive to maintain or
create queues.
"The introduction of queue-based rent capping would also
help to provide further certainty as to the elimination of
existing queues, and could prevent the occurrence of future
queues," the exchange said in a statement.
The exchange also recommended increasing the minimum
load-out rate, the pace at which metal leaves LME registered
warehouses, to cut queues at a faster pace.
"The new minimum daily load-outs for warehouses storing
between 150,000 tonnes and more than 900,000 tonnes range
between 2,000 tonnes and 4,000 tonnes a day, scaled
according to the amount of metal stored," it said.
Currently warehouses holding more than 900,000 tonnes have
to load out a minimum of 3,000 tonnes a day.
Warehouse companies that fail to deliver out queued metal
within 30 calendar days would be required to halve the maximum
published rent and after 50 days no rent could be charged at
all, the LME said.
By May 2016, remaining warehouse queues should fall below
the 50-day threshold, which would mean all warehouse firms will
be equally impacted by the new measures, the LME said.
The consultation period for the recommendations will run for
six weeks until August 17, 2015.
The exchange recently introduced new measures to help reduce
queues at a faster pace by raising the so-called decay factor
under the Linked Load-In/Load-Out Rule (LILO), which from August
1 will rise to 1.0 from 0.5.
The LME's warehouse report shows queues to load out primary
aluminium at Vlissingen at 365 calendar days in May and at
Detroit the queues were 387 days.
Rents at LME registers warehouses vary, but at Vlissingen
and Detroit the average for aluminium is about 50 U.S. cents per
tonne per day.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Jason Neely and Jane
Merriman)