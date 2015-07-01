LONDON, July 1 The London Metal Exchange said on Wednesday it has put forward recommendations to increase the minimum load-out rate for metal stored in LME-approved warehouses and to introduce caps on rent charged for metal in a queue.

"Warehouse companies that fail to deliver out queued metal within 30 calendar days would be required to halve the maximum published rent charged to the affected metal owners," the exchange said in a statement.

"After 50 calendar days no rent could be charged at all."

"The new minimum daily load-outs for warehouses storing between 150,000 tonnes and more than 900,000 tonnes range between 2,000 tonnes and 4,000 tonnes a day, scaled according to the amount of metal stored," it said.

