BRIEF-Bain Capital announces launch of sale of remaining stake in Maisons du Monde
* Says Magnolia Holdco, holding co owned by funds advised by Bain Capital, launched sale of its remaining shares of Maisons Du Monde
LONDON Feb 29 The London Metal Exchange said on Monday it was looking at capping rents and free on truck charges (FOTs) because the increases for the year from April 1 are considerably higher than in previous years.
The stock-weighted average rises by 7 percent for rents compared with 3 percent the previous year and 9 percent for FOTs compared with 2 percent previously.
"The LME is proposing, at a minimum, to explore the possibilities for implementing a longer term solution to high charges," the exchange said in a statement.
The LME said it plans to publish a discussion paper outlining its options in mid-March. (Reporting by Pratima Desai, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Says Magnolia Holdco, holding co owned by funds advised by Bain Capital, launched sale of its remaining shares of Maisons Du Monde
* Q3 CONSOLIDATED RENTAL INCOME EUR 20.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.1 MILLION YEAR AGO