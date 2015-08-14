(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON Aug 14 You don't hear so much about the
load-out queues in the London Metal Exchange's (LME) warehouse
system these days.
It's not that the queues to take delivery of aluminium from
Detroit and Vlissingen have disappeared.
As of the end of last month the waiting time at Detroit was
still 328 days and that at the Dutch port 327 days.
But it does seem that the LME, stung by fierce criticism
from its manufacturing users and pressured by regulators on both
sides of the Atlantic, has finally found the right combination
of measures to get the queues under control.
Both aluminium queues have been steadily falling over the
last few months and the exchange's many critics have been
assuaged by its prognosis that a new raft of rule changes will
cause waiting times to fall below the targeted 50-day threshold
around May next year.
The landscape of the LME's warehousing system is already
starting to change in anticipation of a post-queue environment.
The number of warehousing units has been falling. There are
currently 621 (excluding steel storage compounds), which is the
lowest tally in at least five years.
That's a simple reflection of the amount of metal that is
being forced out of the delivery system by the exchange's
targeting of the queues. Total registered base metals tonnage
has fallen from a peak of 7.6 million tonnes in mid-2013 to a
current 4.8 million tonnes.
The composition of warehouse operators is changing fast too
with some of the bigger players drastically reducing their
foot-print while new companies move in to try and take
advantage.
This is still an evolving process.
So far at least, the dominant warehouse operator, Pacorini
Metals, owned by physical trading powerhouse Glencore, remains
defiantly dominant.
*******************************************************
Graphic on LME warehouse units vs tonnage stored:
link.reuters.com/bug45w
Major changes in LME warehouse units by operator:
link.reuters.com/gug45w
*******************************************************
OUT WITH THE OLD...
The original queue was the brain-child of Metro
International, which at one stage had a near monopoly on LME
storage in the city of Detroit.
Detroit was inundated with aluminium after the Global
Financial Crisis but the flood of arrivals turned to a trickle
of departures when stocks financiers wanted to move large
tonnages to cheaper off-exchange storage.
Metro's strategy, exploiting outdated and inefficient LME
load-out rules, was finessed by Goldman Sachs when it bought the
operator in 2010.
Goldman has now departed, selling Metro to the Reuben
brothers, and the Detroit aluminium mountain has been whittled
down to a foot-hill.
Metro's LME warehousing operations have subsequently been
much reduced. It now operates 66 units, compared with 93 a year
ago and 105 in 2013, having all but left locations such as New
Orleans and Port Klang in Malaysia.
Not that it's quietly slunk off into the twilight zone of
the Reubens' property development portfolio. It remains an LME
warehousing force to be reckoned with.
The LME's July report detailing stocks storage by operator
showed Metro warehouses in the South Korean port of Busan
receiving 73,725 tonnes of metal last month, confirmation that
it was the prime beneficiary of the mass raid on LME lead stocks
earlier this year.
An even more dramatic retreat from the LME storage business
has been effected by Impala Terminals, owned by commodities
house Trafigura.
After a failed attempt to recreate Metro's queue model at
Antwerp, the number of Impala sheds has shrunk from 41 two years
ago to just nine.
Henry Bath, sold last year by JP Morgan to Mercuria, was
never in the queue game but it too has slimmed down
dramatically, cutting the number of registered storage units by
21 to 49 over the last 12 months.
...IN WITH THE...ER...OLD
As such big names withdraw, others are beefing up their LME
storage presence.
Worldwide Warehouse Solutions (WWS), the logistics arm of
trade house Noble Group, has been steadily building out its
presence. It now operates 24 units, up from 13 two years ago.
After first muscling into Metro's home turf in Detroit, it
has broken into Pacorini's Fortress Vlissingen, where it now
operates seven sheds and as of last month was storing 37,118
tonnes, much of it also lead thanks to the same stocks swoop
that benefited Metro in Busan.
BTG Pactual, part of the Brazilian investment bank, is
another player on the up, adding 10 units, nine of them in
Rotterdam, over the last year.
But perhaps the two most interesting arrivals are a couple
of old LME warehouse faces.
After selling its LME warehousing business to Glencore back
in 2010, the original Pacorini group has returned to the LME
fray, opening 11 units over the last year.
Now trading as B. Pacorini SRL, and not to be confused with
Pacorini Metals, it has established a presence in all three
major geographic regions; Antwerp and Spain in Europe, Busan and
Gwangyang in Asia, and Mobile and New Orleans in the U.S.
Meanwhile, the face behind the original Metro, Bill Whelan,
has also been quietly expanding his new outfit, ISTIM Metals.
ISTIM now operates two units in Detroit and over the last 12
months has opened another five in New Orleans.
*******************************************************
Share of LME storage units by major operator:
link.reuters.com/fug45w
Share of LME-registered stocks by major operator:
link.reuters.com/zeg45w
*******************************************************
STILL DOMINANT
Two players, however, still occupy the commanding heights of
LME storage.
C. Steinweg, the granddaddy of LME warehousing, still
operates more units than any other player. There has been
considerable chopping and changing to its portfolio over the
last couple of years but the net impact is that it has lifted
the number of registered units by 12 to a current 179.
Steinweg may have more sheds than Pacorini Metal's 159 but
the latter has more metal.
As of the end of last month Pacorini Metals was storing 56
percent of all the metal in the LME's global delivery system,
including 1.74 million tonnes, most of it aluminium, at
Vlissingen.
Indeed, the big four, Pacorini Metals, Steinweg, Metro and
Henry Bath, hold around 94 percent of all registered metal.
Others are whittling away at that dominance and even small
players such as Independent Commodities Logistics, based in the
Dutch port of Moerdijk, now hold warranted metal, albeit a
fairly negligible 3,064 tonnes at the end of last month.
AFTER THE QUEUES
But the real competition is almost certainly taking place
away from the headline LME stocks arena.
Between them Metro and Pacorini Metals are loading out huge
amounts of aluminium to comply with the LME's queue-decay rules.
A total 157,405 tonnes left their combined sheds in Detroit and
Vlissingen last month.
Now that the LME has stopped the merry-go-round games, where
metal was loaded out, shifted off warrant at the same location
and then re-warranted, that's a lot of metal in search of a new
storage home.
Old faces such as the Pacorini Group and ISTIM have
evidently seen this opportunity and are likely feasting on this
demand for cheaper off-exchange warehousing.
At one level the growing number of operators will be welcome
news for the LME, which wants to make its network more
competitive, particularly in terms of extremely high storage and
load-out charges relative to non-exchange tariffs.
But the way things are currently evolving, with registered
stocks draining away to cheaper storage and competition
happening in the non-exchange space, also poses some hard
longer-term questions.
There's always been concern that a side-effect of the LME's
multi-pronged attack on its load-out queues would be a
diminution of the exchange's physical function with a greater
proportion of metal stocks held in non-visible storage.
Right now, those concerns look justified.
However, after slaying its queue monster, the LME has set
its sights on those high exchange storage costs with an implicit
aim somehow to narrow the differential.
If it can break the dominance of the big players, Pacorini
Metals in particular, there will evidently be no shortage of
smaller operators ready to take the off-market battle into the
on-market arena.
That's still a big if, though, despite all the signs that
the broader metal warehousing landscape is starting to adapt to
life after the queues.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)