By Andy Home
LONDON Jan 7 This is set to be the year in
which the London Metal Exchange (LME) finally kills off the
load-out queues that have plagued its physical delivery network
over the last five years.
But the cost of doing so has just become apparent.
Average storage rents and load-out charges, weighted by
stock levels at the end of November, will jump by 10 percent and
12 percent respectively from next April.
Some sort of warehouser reaction to the raft of rule changes
targeting the load-out queues was always on the cards.
The scale of that reaction, however, was unexpected. Some of
the increases in exchange storage costs are unprecedented.
Also unexpected was the identity of those challenging the
LME with the most aggressive hikes in charges.
There is no doubt that some warehouse operators have thrown
down the gauntlet. It only remains to be seen how the LME
chooses to respond.
There are no easy options because now laid bare is the true
heart of the LME's warehousing problem. The cost of exchange
storage has been a bone of contention for as long as anyone can
remember.
The LME has on many occasions shied away from tackling it,
fearing the legal consequences of doing so. But the latest rent
increases may be the final straw for both exchange and users.
*****************************************************
Graphic on LME warehouse rents: tmsnrt.rs/1mI3K8L
*****************************************************
THE END OF RESTRAINT
The increases in rent and load-out charges for the financial
year beginning April mark the opening of a new front in the
long-running war between the LME and its warehouse operators.
The exchange had called for "restraint" in cost increases in
the last two rent cycles and had been rewarded with
stock-weighted average rent increases of three percent in both
years.
Now, however, the gloves have come off.
This was always a possibility, as the LME itself has warned
on several occasions.
The queue-based rent cap (QBRC) rule comes into effect in
March. It will reduce by half the amount of rent payable on
metal stuck in a queue longer than 30 days and eliminate rent
completely after 50 days.
That of course fractures the revenue model of those
operators with a long load-out queue and hiking rents and
load-out charges was always the most likely response.
All eyes were on Pacorini, the LME warehousing arm of Swiss
commodities giant Glencore.
Not only is Pacorini the largest storer of LME-registered
metal, holding just over 53 percent as of the end of November,
but it also "owns" the longest queue at the Dutch port of
Vlissingen, 471 days for aluminium at the end of the same month.
Yet Pacorini seems to have carefully calibrated its rental
and load-out charge increases for the coming financial year.
Aluminium rental charges will rise from 49-51 cents per tonne
per day to 50-54 cents, although no surprise that the top end of
that range applies to Vlissingen.
Pacorini's load-out charge, or the "free on truck" (FOT)
charge as it is known in LME parlance, will increase by 6.44
percent to 31.40 euro per tonne at the Dutch port.
It's of course possible that these relatively restrained
increases are a compromise resulting from the annual December
push-and-shove negotiations between the LME and its warehouse
operators before rental and FOT charges are formally announced.
Evidently resistant to such soft coercion, however, was
Metro, the operator of the original load-out queue at Detroit,
once controversially owned by Goldman Sachs but since sold to
the Reuben brothers.
It has raised aluminium rents by a third to 72 cents per
tonne from 54 cents in the current rental year to March. It has
also jacked up its FOT charges by 39 percent to $55.55 per tonne
in the U.S. and by even more at its South Korean locations.
Metro's super-charged increases are surprising.
After all, the Detroit load-out queue has been diminishing
at a steady rate of around 30 days per month. As of the end of
November it was "just" 206 days and, unlike Pacorini, there is
relatively little uncancelled metal at Detroit, meaning the
queue cannot flex significantly longer.
Indeed, at its current decay rate that queue should shorten
to the LME's targeted 50 days around May, limiting the likely
hit from QBRC on rental revenue.
Metro doesn't have any queues at any of its other locations
and has seen its total share of LME storage slide to under 10
percent from close to 20 percent a year ago.
That, of course, may be one reason for its aggressive rental
and FOT hikes.
INCENTIVES
It's worth remembering that most owners of metal don't
actually pay these headline fees, which denote maximum
chargeable costs.
Many users of the LME warehousing system negotiate discounts
for metal in storage as part of a matrix of incentives offered
by individual warehouse operators to attract metal to their
sheds.
Evidently, though, the warehouse operator charging the
highest rental can in theory offer the most enticing incentives
for further deliveries.
Metro, which has seen its LME storage share shrink steadily
over the last couple of years may be plotting just such a
strategy.
And it may not be alone.
Another stand-out for its aggressive price hikes is ISTIM,
the new warehousing incarnation of Bill Whelan, the face behind
the original Metro.
ISTIM takes the award for the steepest rental rise of all.
Its charge for storing lead at Detroit will increase by a
staggering 43.6 percent to 56 cents per tonne per day.
What's strange is that ISTIM doesn't hold any LME-registered
at lead at Detroit. Indeed, there's isn't any there at all.
"Yet" may be the missing word from both those statements.
In truth, Metro and ISTIM are just the extremes of a broader
pattern. The average increase in rents in the coming year,
unadjusted for stocks ownership, will range from 6.2 percent in
the case of tin to 8.5 percent in the case of lead.
Only one operator seems to be experimenting with a different
model. Edgemere has slashed by almost half its rental rates at
Baltimore to 25 cents per tonne per day.
Only at Baltimore, mind you. It has increased rents at its
sheds at the British port of Hull and Malaysia's Port Klang.
CAUSE AND SYMPTOM
So what can the LME do?
Short term it is keeping its cards close to its chest. It
will "carefully examine" the rationale cited by warehouse
operators for the increases.
It will "investigate further" before deciding whether to
step in and cap charges at specific locations.
The exchange is probably holding fire until it sees the
impact on warehouse incentives, information which it will
receive for the first time ever this month under another tweak
of its rules.
But these latest storage cost hikes bring to a head the root
problem of the exchange's relationship with its warehousers,
namely its inability to halt the widening disconnect between the
cost of LME and non-LME storage.
The cumulative increase in LME average rental charges over
the last 20 years has been 256 percent in the case of copper and
223 percent for aluminium.
There has been no comparable increase in the "fundamental"
costs of warehousing metals over the same period. Off-exchange
storage can be had for as little as 10 cents per tonne per day,
even cheaper in some locations.
Remember it was that disparity that caused the load-out
queues in the first place as financiers of metal chose to move
large volumes of aluminium out of registered sheds in Detroit to
cheaper storage.
That same disparity widens the discount of LME prices to
"real-world" prices, "exerting a negative impact on the
functioning of the LME market", in the LME's own words.
The LME has no current powers to cap rents and FOT charges
and if it tries to do so, it will almost certainly face a legal
challenge.
But the scale of increases just announced may leave it with
little option but to throw the legal dice.
As long as it doesn't, it will still be treating the
symptoms not the root cause of its warehousing woes.
