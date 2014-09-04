(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON, Sept 4 The dismissal by U.S. District
Judge Katherine Forrest of a barrage of lawsuits alleging foul
play in the aluminium market does not mark the end of this
particular story.
Only the London Metal Exchange (LME) appears to be in the
clear after the same judge ruled earlier that as an "organ" of
the UK government the LME is immune from any lawsuit under the
Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act.
Some of the aluminium companies alleging antitrust
violations against LME warehouse operators and their parent
companies will be allowed to replead their case, if they choose
to do so.
Another, Eastman Kodak, which has brought a
complaint against Goldman Sachs, filed too recently to be
included in the Aug. 29 ruling.
There is also a separate series of lawsuits, led by Duncan
Galvanizing, with similar allegations about the impact of
load-out queues at some LME warehouses on the zinc market.
Hidden from the public gaze are the inquiries, ongoing as
far as anyone knows, into LME warehousing by U.S. and European
regulators.
But Judge Forrest has set a high threshold for any remaining
lawsuits to make it to a full trial, finding that the
unprecedented rise in physical premiums in the aluminium market
"was an unintended consequence of rational profit maximizing
behavior rather than the product of conspiratorial design".
INEFFICIENCY AND COMPLEXITY
At the heart of this legal and regulatory quagmire is one
undisputed fact, the explosion in the U.S. Midwest physical
aluminium premium relative to the underlying LME futures price.
Equally undisputed is the negative impact of this explosion
on aluminium consumers, given a lack of any mechanism to hedge
against what had up to 2009 been a fairly static input into the
"all-in" price paid by a U.S. buyer. The Midwest premium was,
until the launch of a futures contract by CME earlier this year,
determined by Platts based on data collected from buyers and
sellers.
Or, to quote Judge Forrest, "the complaints allege, and on
this motion the Court accepts as true, that between 2009 and
2012 (...) inefficiencies developed in aluminium pricing".
Beyond that kernel of truth, however, everything gets a bit
more complex.
Even defining who has been impacted and to what extent is
tricky, given the long value-add chain from aluminium producer
to end consumer.
Two sets of plaintiffs, one grouping several end-users
involved in the manufacture of everything from boats to
swimming-pool enclosures, and one grouping two California
residents and a pizzeria, were deemed too far down the chain to
be able to make a claim of any sort. Those suits were dismissed
with no right to replead.
As Judge Forrest expressed it: "Their injury is paying a
price for a product partially made from aluminum that partially
incorporates the Midwest Premium".
Another batch of lawsuits came from entities further up the
chain. Characterised as "first-level purchasers", they encompass
extruders, powder manufacturers and bottlers as well as two
companies that didn't consolidate their claims with the others;
Mag Instrument Inc, which makes aluminium flashlights, and Agfa
Corp, which makes lithographic plates.
These companies have been allowed to replead their cases.
But none purchased aluminium directly from the LME, so were
not directly affected by the increase in storage costs caused by
the development of long load-out queues at LME warehouses.
"The court notes that some of these plaintiffs may have
purchased aluminum from others who themselves purchased aluminum
from a trader or broker (...) it is not clear from the complaint
whether they are truly 'first-level' purchases."
Moreover, there is confusion even about how to define which
part of the aluminium supply-chain was impacted, Judge Forrest
lamenting that "all told, individually or collectively,
plaintiffs allege fourteen potential markets".
"A less complicated market structure would present fewer
complex issues."
NO CONSPIRACY
Even if those permitted to replead overcome such basic
issues of definition, Judge Forrest's rejection of any
allegation of conspiracy marks a higher hurdle.
The lawsuits were brought against three LME warehousing
companies and their owners: Metro (Goldman Sachs ),
Pacorini (Glencore ) and Henry Bath (JP Morgan ).
The core allegation was that they colluded to buy
LME-registered aluminium, using the accumulated stocks to create
load-out queues at their respective warehouses with the
intention of benefiting from the higher premium.
But such allegations of collusion appear to be based on
little more than the fact that all three were members of the
LME, shareholders in the LME (prior to its sale to Hong Kong
Exchanges and Clearing ) and in a couple of cases had
representatives sitting on the same LME committees.
Joint participation in an LME committee, even the
warehousing committee, is "insufficient" proof of collusion,
while a shared ownership interest in the LME "does not lead to a
plausible inference of communication between them, or between
them and the warehouse defendants".
Nor was there any evidence of inappropriate internal
communications between warehouse companies and parent companies,
according to Forrest.
Not just a case of no "smoking gun", no gun at all, it
seems.
METRO
But the highest hurdle of all to any successful legal action
was Judge Forrest's conclusion that LME warehousers were simply
attempting to maximise their own profitability rather than to
force up the Midwest Premium.
And on this particular count, the focus is on Metro,
dominant LME storage player in Detroit, sitting in the heart of
the U.S. Midwest aluminium market.
It was here that the load-out queues first started and,
critically, started before Goldman Sachs bought the company in
2010.
If warehouses were already in the queue-creation business
prior to 2010, Forrest queried, "what reasonable motivation
would Goldman, JP Morgan and Glencore have had to acquire them?
To get them to agree to do that which they were already doing?
And at significant cost".
Faced with an unprecedented deluge of unwanted aluminium
during the Global Financial Crisis and the subsequent hunger by
traders to buy and hold that metal to reap the profits available
from playing the contango on the LME curve, Metro, and
subsequently Goldman, simply made the most of the unexpected
windfall.
"There is no allegation that Metro owns any aluminium, can
control when warrants are cancelled, whether they are moved to
an LME-approved warehouse or a non-LME warehouse, or where that
warehouse is located."
In short, "that warehouses which make money from storage
found longer storage periods desirable is only sensible. Why,
indeed, would they want anything else?"
The real driver of the lengthening load-out queues at
Detroit was the cancellation of metal by financial players of
all shapes and sizes, looking to move it to cheaper off-market
storage to maximise their own profits from the stocks-financing
trade, Forrest found.
"As trader rather than user dynamics took root in the LME
warehouses, the level of Premium became driven by trading
dynamics rather than actual supply and demand of aluminum
users."
END OF STORY?
Forrest's ruling vindicates both Goldman Sachs and Martin
Abbott, former chief executive of the LME, who very publicly
argued that the queues were a manifestation of bigger
macroeconomic drivers.
In particular, the post-crisis zero-interest rate
environment both allowed stocks financiers access to "cheap"
money with which to buy aluminium and provided incentive to earn
the "interest" generated by the contango structure of the LME
aluminium contract.
A warehouse system designed for modest load-out rates by
industrial users was overwhelmed when banks, traders and hedge
funds wanted to move millions of tonnes out at the same time.
So is that the end of the story for any further legal
action?
Not necessarily. Missing from Forrest's ruling is any
consideration as to whether the linkage between load-out queues
and rising premiums evolved beyond its accidental beginnings.
This in large part reflects the focus of the lawsuits on
Detroit, Metro and Goldman.
A key part of Forrest's legal judgement was that neither
warehouser nor owner stood to reap any benefit from a rising
Midwest premium since "defendants do not compete on the price of
aluminum because they do not sell it; rather they trade warrants
or sell storage space (...) none of which has anything to do
with the Midwest Premium."
That is undoubtedly true of Goldman Sachs, but does it hold
true across all LME-traded metals and all LME-registered
warehousers and their parents?
The remaining lawsuits may help provide the answer to that
lingering question but they must overcome the high hurdles set
by Judge Forrest if they are to do so.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)