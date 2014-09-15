(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON, Sept 15 It is ironic that the London
Metal Exchange (LME), which has taken so much flak over long
waiting times to get metal out of some of its warehouses, is
itself now forced to wait before it can start fixing the
problems.
A raft of reviews and potential changes to its physical
delivery function is on hold as the exchange waits to hear the
outcome of its legal tussle in the UK High Court.
Since the court case, brought against the LME by Russian
aluminium producer Rusal, centres on how the LME
conducted its consultation on introducing a formula to cut the
load-out queues, everything else that might necessitate a
consultation is stuck on legal hold.
Still, at least the queues are starting to show signs of
contracting. Aluminium has been and still is the metal most
affected by the LME's malfunctioning warehouse system but
around 9,000 tonnes of the lightweight metal are now leaving LME
sheds every day with the cumulative year-to-date departure rate
just shy of 1.5 million tonnes.
That this has happened without any impact whatsoever on
physical market premiums, undermining Rusal's original basis for
seeking a High Court review in the first place.
It also shows that for both the LME and the global aluminium
market, LME warehouse queues are no longer the only metric.
WORK IN PROGRESS
The LME on Friday issued an update on where it is with its
package of warehouse reforms.
Much of the easy stuff has already been done.
The exchange has ticked the transparency box with two new
reports, one covering queue length and per-operator stocks
storage and another Commitments of Traders Report showing market
positioning.
A physical market committee, intended to reconnect the
exchange with its industrial users, is up and running and has
met twice.
The LME has also given itself extra regulatory muscle to
prevent new queues forming and is in the process of beefing up
its rules on "Chinese Walls" at warehouse operators owned by
banks or trading companies.
The big stuff is still to come though.
The original proposal linking load-in and load-out rates at
queue-bound locations is of course what landed the LME in the UK
High Court. Rusal's contention is that the LME didn't conduct a
fair consultation and presiding judge Justice Stephen Phillips
agreed. The exchange is now appealing against that decision.
Key to Rusal's argument was that the LME failed to explain
properly why it had rejected an alternative proposal to reduce
queue length by capping or banning the rent paid by those
sitting in the queues.
The LME's problem is that it is constrained by competition
law from interfering in the economics of its own warehousing
network. That curious anomaly has been revisited as part of a
legal review of its relationship with its storage operators.
"Certain changes" will be proposed, it said on Friday, but
we're going to have to wait for the slow wheels of British
justice to turn until we find out more.
The same goes for the logistics review of the LME
warehousing system, which will require unspecified "amendments"
to exchange policy on authorising new warehouses and new
good-delivery locations.
Which is all very frustrating for both the LME and its many
manufacturing critics.
QUEUES FALL...SLOWLY
It would be a whole lot more frustrating, however, if the
queues were not falling.
There were originally five locations experiencing load-out
times in excess of 50 days, the cut-off point used by the LME in
formulating its load-in-load-out proposal.
There are now only two. Both Vlissingen and Detroit still
have long queues for the drawdown of aluminium. LME storage in
the Dutch port is dominated by Pacorini, owned by Glencore
, while Detroit and Metro, owned by Goldman Sachs
, is where the infamous queues first started.
And it's clear that both Pacorini and Metro, for now at
least, are operating as if the load-in-load-out rule was
actually in force rather than lost in legal limbo.
Crucially, load-in rates have been negligible at both
locations in recent months. This hasn't stopped the secondary
queue for other metals stuck behind all that aluminium in
Detroit from growing. But it has only done so because more has
been cancelled and joined the load-out queue.
Last month saw the cancellation of almost 10,000 tonnes of
aluminium alloy and 4,000 tonnes of zinc at Detroit, which
served to increase the load-out time to 74 days from 64 days at
the end of July.
But the primary aluminium queue at Detroit fell to 620 days
from 650, matching the rate of decline seen in July. With only
137,000 tonnes of "live" aluminium warrants left in Detroit,
there's little scope for fresh cancellations to reverse the
trend.
At Vlissingen the aluminium queue shrank from 743 days at
the end of July to 599 days at the end of August.
That shrinkage reflected both a steady stream of daily
departures and the mass movement of 234,000 tonnes of metal from
the loading bay back onto LME warrant during the mini squeeze
last month.
It's going to be a long, long process but everything right
now points to a continuing steady attrition of the two remaining
load-out queues in the LME system.
This diminishes the significance of the UK High Court
deliberations, since Metro and Pacorini are already in
compliance with the load-in-load-out rule.
Even if the LME loses its appeal, all that really changes is
the time-line since it will have to go through a new
consultation period, but the stated aim of forcing warehouses to
load out more than they load in has already been achieved.
BEYOND THE QUEUES
Falling load-out queues for aluminium at Detroit and
Vlissingen, meanwhile, have also broken the link between waiting
times and physical market premiums.
Remember that it was the explosion in physical premiums
relative to the underlying LME price that generated all the
original furore among some of the exchange's manufacturing
users.
At one stage the linkage between the queue length and the
premium was direct, since Metro could use the revenue from its
load-out queue to pay incentives to attract more metal into its
sheds. The longer the queue, the more it could pay and everyone
else had to chase the physical premium higher in response.
That operating model no longer works, however, even if Metro
and Goldman Sachs had the stomach to revive it.
The "cost" of the queue in Detroit, meaning the rent and the
load-out charge, was $356 per tonne at the end of August. But
the Midwest U.S. premium is currently trading on CME at
21-22 cents per lb, equivalent to $463-$485 per tonne.
The queues may have fallen but physical premiums have still
risen, confounding the fears of producers such as Rusal. Its
legal challenge to the LME was predicated on an expectation that
the rule change would send prices tumbling as a deluge of metal
left the LME warehouse system to flood the physical market.
Not so apparently.
It's quite clear that the nearly 1.5 million tonnes of
aluminium that have left LME storage so far this year have
largely bypassed the physical market.
Rather than meeting buoyant demand in the U.S. Midwest
manufacturing hub, most of the metal appears merely to have gone
to cheaper off-market storage to gather dust under long-term
stocks financing deals. It is no more accessible than when it
was sitting in the queue at Metro.
The notional cost of the Detroit queue may still define the
floor for physical premiums but the aluminium market, arguably
as dysfunctional as the LME warehouse system, appears to have
evolved to a new "post-queue" phase.
Quite what happens in the next stage of the Great Aluminium
Pricing Experiment is highly uncertain but it does appear as if
the LME's proposed new premium contracts may find fertile ground
as aluminium consumers look for ways to hedge the physical
component of their "all-in" price.
Those premium contracts are now pushed back to a tentative
second-quarter-2015 start. That's because they will need a
change in exchange rules which can only follow...you guessed it,
a consultation period.
All eyes are on the UK High Court. Don't you just hate it
when people keep you waiting?
(Editing by Keiron Henderson)