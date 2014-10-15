(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
Andy Home
LONDON Oct 15 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
has won an important battle in the campaign to overhaul its
dysfunctional physical delivery system.
Britain's Court of Appeal last week overturned a previous
High Court ruling that the LME's consultation on linking load-in
and load-out rates at log-jammed warehouses was unlawful.
Russian aluminium producer Rusal, which brought
the legal challenge against the LME, has huffed and puffed,
threatening to apply directly to the Supreme Court. This,
however, looks little more than defiant posturing, given that
the Court of Appeal expressly denied it the right of further
appeal.
The LME can now implement its proposed solution, dubbed
LILO, albeit only in February 2015, which amounts to a 10-month
delay from the original April 2014 deadline.
Never mind. It has been clear for some time that warehousers
have already changed their operating models to comply with the
rule, which will penalise those that take in more metal than
they load out.
Just a shame then that the two aluminium load-out queues at
the LME good-delivery locations of Detroit and Vlissingen have
flexed out again over the past month and that a new one, for
zinc, has emerged in New Orleans.
This underlines the limits of the LILO proposal, a mixture
of short-term containment and long-term attrition.
The broader campaign to exert more control over the
exchange's warehousing network is only now starting, with the
pending deployment of potentially far heavier firepower.
ONE STEP FORWARD...
LILO is intended to do pretty much what is says on the box.
If a warehouse operator with a load-out queue longer than 50
calendar days loads in more metal than it loads out over a
stipulated period, it will be required to lift its load-out rate
over the following three-month period in line with a preset
formula.
It's a mechanism for preventing warehouse operators from
accumulating ever more stocks and building ever longer queues -
a virtuous circle for the warehouser, a vicious circle for just
about everyone else.
The proposal is already working.
Metro, owned by Goldman Sachs and the dominant LME
warehouse operator in Detroit, took in just 1,785 tonnes of
metal between April, when the LME first started publishing
per-operator stocks figures, and end-September. It loaded out
462,000 tonnes over the same period.
Pacorini, owned by Glencore and exerting even
greater logistical control over the Dutch port of Vlissingen,
last received metal in any significant volume in June.
Its net load-out rate over the April-September 2014 period
was 205,000 tonnes, proof that it too has been operating in
compliance with the spirit of the LME's rule, even while
implementation was itself log-jammed in the UK courts.
*******************************************************
Graphic on LILO at Metro Detroit:
link.reuters.com/wen23w
Graphic on LILO at Pacorini Vlissingen:
link.reuters.com/ten23w
Graphic on Queue Length at Detroit, Vlissingen and New Orleans:
link.reuters.com/hun23w
*******************************************************
...THREE STEPS BACK
How, then, have the queues started growing again?
What the LME's LILO rule can't do is change the amount of
metal that was already sitting in exchange sheds prior to
implementation.
While new inflows have been stemmed, changes in the status
of existing stocks can cause queues to lengthen if that metal is
cancelled in preparation for physical drawdown. Or, as was the
case during the aluminium squeeze in August, queues will shorten
if metal awaiting load-out is placed back on warrant.
The load-out queue at Vlissingen, for example, dropped
sharply from 743 days at the end of July to 599 days at the end
of August.
That reflected the re-warranting of 234,000 tonnes of
aluminium more than the 62,675 tonnes of departures.
The process at Vlissingen has since gone into reverse,
108,435 tonnes of net new cancellations causing the queue to
flex back out to 625 days at the end of September. More heavy
cancellations this month, 146,150 tonnes through the end of last
week, are likely to extend the queue further.
There were similar heavy cancellations last month at
Detroit. The LME doesn't provide per-operator cancellation
rates, but given the dominance of Metro particularly when it
comes to aluminium storage, it's a fair bet that the 140,300
tonnes of net new cancellations were why its aluminium load-out
queue rebounded to 702 days at the end of September from 620
days at end-August.
(No such interpretation problems at Vlissingen, by the way.
Only one other operator holds stocks there, Worldwide
Warehousing Solutions, with a negligible 300 tonnes.)
Metro Detroit has other metals trapped behind the wall of
aluminium, which means that waiting times for those too
increased from 74 to 119 days last month.
A raid on Metro's zinc holdings in New Orleans is why a new
71-day "flash" queue sprung up last month at the southern U.S.
port. The amount of "live" on-warrant metal at Metro plummeted
from 76,425 tonnes to just 775 tonnes over the course of
September.
GAME OVER?
Metro now looks maxed out in terms of potential for further
queue extension.
Its on-warrant stocks of zinc, or any other metal, in New
Orleans are now marginal, while its total cross-metal stocks in
Detroit shrank to just 55,910 tonnes at the end of last month.
At Vlissingen, by contrast, as of today there are still
426,325 tonnes of non-cancelled aluminium, which could
potentially join the queue at the exit door.
It's not, in other words, necessarily game over at the Dutch
port, and it's certainly not game over in terms of the broader
issue of load-out queues in the LME system.
That "flash" zinc queue at New Orleans should serve as a
warning that even if warehouse operators continue limiting
intake, they do not control cancellation rates.
There are large concentrations of both zinc and copper
stocks in Pacorini sheds at New Orleans, either of which could
experience the same sort of mass cancellation that led to
Metro's "flash" queue last month.
Moreover, there is no guarantee that warehouse operators
such as Metro and Pacorini will not at some future stage start
attracting more metal.
The reason why it isn't happening right now is as much to do
with market economics as with good behaviour.
The previous linkage between the length of the LME aluminium
load-out queues and the level of physical premium has been
broken.
The perception that Metro's activities at Detroit were
driving premiums ever higher relative to the underlying LME
basis price is what caused all the hullabaloo about the
exchange's warehousing practices in the first place.
It is now widely accepted that aluminium premiums have
generated their own self-maintaining momentum, reflecting a
cocktail of strong demand, lower supply and restricted access to
stocks, whether sitting in LME or in off-market sheds with
cheaper rents.
Although load-out queues at both Detroit and Vlissingen have
flexed out again, the rental revenue from neither would
currently be sufficient for warehouse operators to compete for
fresh units in the physical market.
But will that still hold true in a year's time or even two
years' time? Because that's how long the queues are. Supposing
the physical premium froth blows off in the intervening period
to the point that it becomes profitable again for operators to
compete for metal with physical buyers.
That would risk reigniting concerns about the interaction
between LME warehouse behaviour and physical premiums.
The LME's LILO rule would only mitigate, not prevent, such
renewed competition.
THE CAMPAIGN CONTINUES
There is also the more fundamental question of whether a
load-out queue of over 700 days is in any way acceptable, either
for the LME itself or for its users.
The clearing of the legal hurdle thrown up by Rusal opens
the door to a new swath of potential changes to the LME's
warehousing system.
That includes capping the amount of money that warehouse
operators can make from metal sitting in a load-out queue. Which
is ironic, since Rusal's primary objection in its legal
challenge was that the LME had not given due consideration to
this option in the consultation process.
The LME's defence was that it had received consistent legal
advice in the past that it was unable to do so without incurring
the wrath of European Commission regulators. Rusal, and for that
matter, every one else in the market knew so, the LME argued,
meaning it didn't have to include a detailed discussion of that
option in its 2013 consultation on LILO.
Might things have changed?
The LME has since undertaken a deep-dive review of the legal
framework determining its relationship with warehouse operators.
The review is thought to have re-examined core parts of that
relationship such as whether the exchange really can't have any
say in overall rent and load-out charges.
Chronic inflation in both rent and charges in recent years
has left LME storage uncompetitive relative to off-market
storage, which is why so much metal is queuing to leave the
system.
There has also been a logistical review of the whole
warehousing system, extraordinarily the first time the exchange
has ever conducted such a fundamental exercise.
Both reviews have been stuck in a release queue by the legal
niceties of how the LME should conduct its consultations.
Either or both could lead to far more extensive overhauls of
the system than the LILO proposal, which was only intended to be
a holding operation.
The broader campaign is only just starting.
