(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON Nov 11 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
has finally unveiled a barrage of proposed measures aimed at
repairing its dysfunctional warehousing system.
It's been a long time coming. Which is not a little ironic
since lengthy waiting times to get metal out of LME warehouses
lie at the heart of the exchange's problems with its delivery
function.
The delay was caused by a legal challenge launched by
Russian aluminium giant Rusal. Although a British
Court of Appeals ruling went in the LME's favour, Rusal is
fighting on with an attempt to take its case to the Supreme
Court.
It's an increasingly quixotic legal crusade, given the
dissipation of any original fears the LME's reform package would
cause aluminium prices to collapse.
But while the threat of more court action lingers, the LME
can't publicly address what is arguably the core problem in the
relationship with "its" warehousers, namely its inability to
determine how much LME storage costs.
A reassessment of whether rents can be capped for metal
stuck in load-out queues is excluded from the latest
consultation documents because it is the main point of
contention in the Rusal court saga.
And that means a broader reassessment of whether the LME has
the legal right to get involved in setting rental rates and
load-out charges is also on hold.
It's a glaring omission from the consultation process, which
will run until February next year.
Faced with what amounts to an overhaul of the LME
warehousing business, some operators may well be tempted to do
what they have done in the past, which is ram through another
above-inflation hike in storage fees.
That would only increase the premium of LME over
non-exchange storage, the existing fault line that explains why
so much metal is queuing to leave the LME system in the first
place.
PREMIUMS AND QUEUES
The LME's double consultation, one specifically on changes
to the agreement covering its relationship with warehouse
operators and a broader one on the exchange's whole delivery
function, derives from the aluminium load-out queues at Detroit
and the Dutch port of Vlissingen.
The queues, which still extend for years, have played a part
-- just how much is widely disputed -- in the disconnect between
LME basis price and physical premium for aluminium. This
divergence has punched a hole in the entire industry's ability
to hedge its price exposure as well as challenging the
exchange's role in providing a meaningful reference price.
The LME's primary policy response to queues is a requirement
that log-jammed operators load out more metal than they take in.
This will come into effect in February, 10 months later than
planned because of Rusal's rearguard court action.
The missed timetable has been made more palatable by the
fact that both warehouse operators, Metro in Detroit and
Pacorini in Vlissingen, have preemptively changed their
operating behaviour to comply with the rule.
In the latest consultation, the LME proposes mitigating
further the potential for aluminium queues to affect other
metals.
It is looking at a separate 500-tonne per day load-out
requirement for aluminium alloy, which, particularly in the
United States, has experienced even greater price distortion
than that in the primary aluminium sector.
Nickel and tin will each be given a separate load-out
requirement rather than being combined at a 60-tonne per day
rate. Given that there are already separate load-out
requirements for steel, cobalt and molybdenum, the LME is moving
further down the road to a system of metal-specific delivery
rules.
As for aluminium, the idea is to launch physical premium
contracts to allow users to approximate a hedge of the new
"all-in" price, comprising LME basis and premium.
These contracts, planned for the second quarter of next
year, will also be physically delivered with warehouse operators
opting in to a commitment to load out within two working days.
This will entail a split between LME premium and LME
standard aluminium warrants, instilling an extra level of
complexity into exchange storage and delivery.
And it's clear that the LME is mindful of the need to get
ahead of the curve of those who might be minded to game the new
system. In the event of a "flash queue" affecting a premium
warrant location, the operator will have to initiate a separate
premium load-out queue of 1,000 tonnes per day or 3 percent of
total premium holdings, whichever is greater.
The LME's assessment is that even in a worst-case scenario,
a premium load-out queue would not be more than 34 days,
"broadly in line with the average sourcing horizon for consumers
requiring access to metal on the LME cash market".
REGULATION
Beyond the immediate headlines of premium contracts and
queues, however, lie a mass of proposed changes to the way LME
warehousing functions.
Some of them amount to no more than a clarification of
previously hazy concepts, such as what constitutes an area of
net consumption, one of the main criteria for the LME approving
a new delivery point.
Some of them are a belated injection of common sense, such
as not approving warehouse operators if they exert potentially
anti-competitive control over infrastructure in any good
delivery point.
And some look like a response to some of the bad ways of the
not-so-distant past, such as requiring a bill of lading for
load-out and one that doesn't name as recipient the same or a
related warehousing company.
But the real regulatory creep by the LME comes in the small
print, particularly that in its Warehousing Agreement template.
In particular, all references to "Applicable Law" will be
replaced with "Relevant Law and Regulation".
"This would clarify both the compliance obligations of
warehouses and how the LME may take action when required to do
so by law and regulation, including where a warehouse may have
breached the (UK regulator) FCA's market abuse regime," the LME
says.
Clause 9:3 of the Warehousing Agreement, titled "Proper
Functioning of the Market", sets out new beefed-up powers of
regulation, investigation and intelligence-gathering by the LME.
LME warehouse operators, for example, will have to supply
information, initially quarterly, on all charges and inducements
"to ensure that they are not distortive and do not constrain the
liquidity and elasticity of stocks under warrant".
"Inducements", long a bug-bear of critics of the LME system,
would be defined to include "without limitation, any fee,
commission, discount, rebate, provision of transport services,
or any other monetary or non-monetary benefit given to attract
the load-in of metal or deter the load-out of metal".
The bottom line of this and other similar changes to Clause
9:3 is that warehouse operators "must not prevent the orderly
functioning of the LME market".
The LME, in other words, is proposing to draw a straight
line linking warehouse operators with the market-abuse rules set
by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
SILVER BULLET
And, many readers will no doubt feel, about time too.
Warehouse operators will, however, probably beg to differ.
Even if they do agree, it will likely come at a price.
The LME expressly concedes in its consultation document that
operators will probably respond to the new requirements on
load-out and premium contracts by raising their rental charges.
The LME will make those charges more transparent with a
proposal that warehouse operators publish on their websites all
relevant charges, not just the maximum rental and free-on-truck
rates they currently supply to the LME.
But it cannot cap those charges. And as long as it can't,
the disconnect between LME and non-LME storage, the core driver
of the aluminium load-out queues, will continue.
It's clear from the consultation documents that the LME, and
implicitly the FCA, are going to drag the exchange's delivery
function into the regulatory light.
But the central dichotomy in the LME's relationship with
"its" warehousers for the storage of "its" metal remains.
The silver bullet is still missing. Indeed, until Rusal runs
out of legal appeals, we don't even know whether the LME has one
in its arsenal.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)