By Eric Onstad and Veronica Brown
LONDON Oct 25 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
decided on Friday whether to overhaul its controversial
warehousing network which is plagued by backlogs, but said it
would only reveal details later.
The world's biggest and oldest metals marketplace has come
under increasing regulatory and legal scrutiny over its metal
storage practices, with complaints about long queues to withdraw
physical metal from its warehouses.
"An in-principle decision has been made, and an announcement
will be made in due course with the results and details of the
consultation," a brief emailed statement said following an LME
board meeting.
The statement did not say why the LME - acquired by Hong
Kong Exchanges and Clearing last year for $2.2 billion
- was delaying the announcement and spokeswoman Miriam Heywood
said no further comment was available.
In July, the LME proposed new rules to overhaul the delivery
system from next April that would force warehouses to release
more stocks once the wait-time breaches 100 days.
An industry source said he had no knowledge of the decision,
but expected that the proposals would be adopted.
"I'd be really surprised if they moved away from the
preliminary plan. They've done a lot of work, so I don't see why
they'd change," said the source, who declined to be identified.
"They've suitably upset enough people."
COMPLAINTS, LAWSUITS
Clients of the warehouses say the system inflates prices for
aluminium, mainly used in packaging and transport, even though
the market is in global oversupply.
This has resulted in U.S.-based lawsuits by consumers,
distributors and others alleging aluminium price-fixing and
anti-competitive behaviour by investment banks, large trading
houses and the LME.
Earlier this month the LME's new chief executive Garry Jones
said he was ready to fight the lawsuits, and that critics should
not expect a silver bullet to fix their concerns with it.
The LME has been caught in the middle of criticism of the
proposed new rules from both major producers and end-users of
the metal.
Consumers, including brewer MillerCoors LLC and aluminium
products maker Novelis, want drastic changes to warehousing
rules to bring down what they pay to get metal, known as a
premium.
Producers, however, are worried that drastic changes could
unleash the stocks onto the market, hitting a price that is
already languishing.
Both Russia's United Company Rusal and U.S. Aloca
Inc, the world's two biggest aluminium producers, have
publicly lobbied for the LME to leave its warehousing rules
unchanged.
The LME's crisis in warehousing has also emboldened rivals.
Earlier this month, the U.S.-based CME Group Inc
announced plans to launch a physically deliverable aluminium
futures contract that could compete with the LME's $54 billion
market.
Overproduction in the aluminium sector has sent record
amounts of aluminium into warehouses since the global financial
crisis hit in 2008.
LME warehouses hold 5.4 million tonnes of the metal, but it
is concentrated in only two locations . Two-thirds
of the total is stuffed into sheds in the U.S. automaking centre
of Detroit and the Dutch port of Vlissingen.
Since LME rules allow warehouse operator to deliver only a
trickle of metal to customers compared to how much they take in,
huge backlogs have built up to access the metal.
This has been lucrative for the warehouse owners since they
earn rental income for the metal caught in the backlogs.