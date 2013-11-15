LONDON/NEW YORK Nov 15 In the mid-1990s the
London Metal Exchange was embroiled in a criminal investigation
after the discovery that a trader - nicknamed Mr 5 Percent for
the share of the world's copper he reputedly controlled - had
spent years manipulating its systems to hoard copper and boost
the price.
The episode, when Japanese trade house Sumitomo Corp's head
trader Yasuo Hamanaka racked up $2.6 billion in unauthorised
losses trying to corner the copper market, plunged the LME into
crisis and led to an investigation by the British government.
No criminal charges were ever brought in the UK, but a 1997
probe by former Treasury official Alan Whiting triggered an
overhaul of the rule book of the world's biggest metals market
and introduced limits on traders' positions.
While lessons were learned from the incident, a review of
the Whiting report and other LME reports spanning 17 years
suggests opportunities may have been missed to prevent a more
recent controversy.
Lawsuits filed by manufacturers in the United States in
recent months assert that, enabled by LME rules, banks and
traders hoarded metal in warehouses they owned, raising prices.
The firms and the LME say the claims are baseless.
In his report Whiting flagged potential conflicts of
interest in the LME's global metal warehouse system - the some
700 warehouses certified by the LME to hold metals that meet its
specifications.
Whiting highlighted the relationship between warehouse
companies and members of the exchange and identified several
threats to a well-functioning market - the practice of long-term
storage, incentives offered by warehouses to encourage storage,
the charges levied by warehouse companies to extract stocks and
delays in delivery.
Fast forward to 2013.
The LME, which was sold last year by its member owners to
the operator of the Hong Kong stock exchange, is a defendant in
the lawsuits accusing Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and
Glencore-Xstrata of rigging the aluminium market and
violating anti-trust laws.
The lawsuits accuse the banks and traders of stockpiling
metal in warehouses, delivering it out at the minimum pace and
driving up the prices of industrial products from soft-drink
cans to aircraft. Plaintiffs argue the LME abetted the scheme by
writing rules that made it possible and ignoring calls to
change. The LME says its rules were made independently.
The lawsuits coincide with a probe by the U.S. Department of
Justice into the metals warehousing industry and the ownership
of physical assets by Wall Street banks.
The report by Whiting was not the first.
A review in 1996 by the-then UK financial watchdog the
Securities and Investments Board urged the LME to examine
warehousing and raised aspects of the relationship between
warehouse companies and LME members which it said were
potentially open to anti-competitive behaviour.
There were several further external and internal reports,
complaints and consultations on LME warehousing.
In 1998, the LME added to its warehousing rule book a
stipulation requiring "Chinese walls" between an LME member and
a related warehouse company. But the exchange said UK
competition law prevented it from banning LME members from
owning warehouse companies.
FIRST STEPS TO A CRISIS
A first step in the trading house/warehouse relationship was
taken in the late 1980s when one of the LME's biggest
shareholders at the time, broker Metallgesellschaft (MG), bought
British warehousing firm Henry Bath. The LME did not stop the
purchase.
"With the benefit of hindsight, the LME should have dealt
with it," said a former LME board member who, like many of the
people Reuters spoke to for this story, declined to be named
because of the sensitivity of the subject.
"If they had, we would have had a different scenario. Once
you set a precedent, you can't stop it being repeated."
In 1999, some of the 400 industry responses to an LME
discussion paper entitled "Warehousing: The Way Forward" raised
concerns about high warehouse charges and a few worried about
the relationship between LME members and warehouse companies.
Just over a year later, in the first half of 2001, the LME
board received "30 official letters of complaint about the way
in which LME-approved warehouse companies operate", according to
a report by then complaints officer Oonagh McDonald.
Her report suggested that one key issue for the LME was the
long-term storage of metal away from areas where it was likely
to be of most benefit to consumers.
"Inducements played a part in this and resulted in high out
charges," her February 2002 report noted. "A closer correlation
between the location of LME warranted stocks and demand for them
could make a significant difference, as could the more efficient
movement of metals to lower cost facilities."
At the end of that year, the LME issued a consultation
document following a review of slow deliveries out of
warehouses, warehousing costs and the location of warranted
metal.
In the early 2000s, the LME acted. U.S. warehouse firm Metro
was prevented from warranting metal in its Long Beach and New
Orleans depots after complaints that it had "failed to
demonstrate it can meet acceptable delivery out rates". It was
fined 50,000 pounds.
But the complaints about warehousing practices continued,
and in 2006 the LME commissioned independent consultancy Europe
Economics to undertake a study into the implications of changing
all LME metals contracts from delivery "in warehouse" to "free
on truck" - so overcoming charges associated with extracting
stock from warehouses.
It concluded that changing the LME contracts would not
benefit users and in any case, once again, there were questions
over the ability of the LME to change its rules because any
attempt to regulate prices could contravene competition laws.
But Philip Crowson, who chaired the LME committee examining
the issue, wrote in a note with the Europe Economics report that
this did not mean the status quo on rents and charges was
desirable or that the LME should be complacent. He urged the LME
to be vigilant over all warehouse rents and charges.
WARNINGS
The accumulated warnings about warehouse ownership, rent
charges and the concentration of metal in specific locations
appeared to go unheeded.
In the meantime, MG had sold Henry Bath to Enron, which in
turn sold it to RBS Sempra. And in July 2010, the warehousing
firm landed up in the hands of JPMorgan when it bought RBS
Sempra Commodities' global oil, metals, coal and European power
and gas assets.
The same year, Goldman bought Detroit-based warehousing firm
Metro, and other LME shareholders and traders soon followed.
Glencore bought Pacorini and Trafigura bought NEMS.
The wait times that had prompted complaints in earlier years
got even longer as the new warehouse owners concentrated metal
into depots at single locations and released it only at the
minimum daily rate mandated by the LME.
Warehouses registered by the LME at ports around the world
are supposed to allow companies that need metal to take delivery
of supplies against the exchange's futures contracts.
The lengthening queues, particularly in Detroit, prompted
the LME in 2010 to commission a second report by Europe
Economics, this time to assess the rate at which warehousing
companies were delivering out metal.
The full version of the report was not published because it
contained proprietary information, the LME said in May 2011 when
it released a summary of the findings. The LME adopted
recommendations doubling minimum delivery out rates to 3,000
tonnes per day for warehouses holding more than 900,000 tonnes
of metal per location.
The LME noted at the time that the lengthy queues were
specific to aluminium and to one location only. "The LME does
not have a systemic issue with its warehouse network," LME Chief
Executive Martin Abbott said then.
The problem then spread to other metals, including zinc and
copper, in multiple locations from Johor in Malaysia to
Vlissingen in the Netherlands and New Orleans in the United
States. Warehouses in New Orleans, for instance, now house 60
percent of the total global LME stocks of zinc.
In 2011, British minor metals merchant Anthony Lipmann,
invited to address a UK parliamentary committee on strategically
important metals, took that opportunity to question LME-members'
ownership of warehouses used for storing metal traded on the
exchange.
"My argument is that if you go back to first principles and
simply say that a warehouse cannot be owned by someone who has
an interest in outcome of price, the conflict of interest at the
heart and core of the world's leading free market in base metals
would not have happened," Lipmann told Reuters.
HONG KONG ERA
Having paid $2.2 billion for the LME for a significant
commodities foot-print, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
also bought the warehousing conundrum. HKEx Chief
Executive Charles Li said warehousing was an issue that could
have seen him walk away from the purchase.
But he showed no fear about tackling the issue, promising in
October last year to aim "a bazooka" at the problem of long
queues once he was able to consider the matter fully.
"If people have to wait for a year that's a very big
problem, it is a level-one issue. If somehow the LME system is
making clients suffer in that way, that is not acceptable," Li
said at the time.
Less than a year later, on Nov. 7, the LME unveiled a plan
to slash wait time to a maximum of 50 days, give itself powers
to act swiftly to prevent abuses of the system and is reviewing
its agreement with warehouse companies. But the LME's new chief
executive, Garry Jones, acknowledged last week that the exchange
still cannot stop trading companies from owning warehouse firms.
Reaction to the new plan has been mixed, but some of the
biggest critics of the LME's policy, including big aluminium
users Coca-Cola and brewer and can maker MillerCoors, are
already calling for a greater overhaul.