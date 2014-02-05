BRIEF-New York Community Bancorp Q1 adjusted profit $0.21/shr
* New york community bancorp, inc. Reports 1q 2017 diluted earnings per common share of $0.21
LONDON Feb 5 The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Wednesday it had appointed an external consultancy to conduct a logistical review of its warehousing network.
The exchange also said in a statement that it had engaged lawyers to undertake a legal review of its warehousing agreement.
It added that Phillip Crowson had been appointed as chairman of its new Physical Market Committee, which will meet for the first time in March.
The LME, the world's largest marketplace for metals such as copper and aluminium, last year announced reforms to warehousing designed to slash long backlogs to source deliveries of metal from the depots.
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc sees IPO of 10.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $20.50 and $21.50 per share - SEC filing Further company coverage: [KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc]