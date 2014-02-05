* New physical market committee to launch meetings in March
* Says other factors behind high aluminium premiums
* Queues at Vlissingen warehouses rise to 18 months
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Feb 5 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
pressed on with reforms to its controversial warehousing network
on Wednesday, appointing external consultants and lawyers to
advise whether more deep-rooted changes are needed to slash
backlogs.
The LME, the world's largest marketplace for metals such as
copper and aluminium, last year announced new regulations aimed
at cutting queues of over a year in some cases to source
deliveries of metal from the depots.
The exchange has come under regulatory and legal pressure to
reform its oversight of the global network of warehouses - many
owned by large banks and traders - where consumers can collect
materials bought via the LME.
When it announced the new queue-cutting rules, which take
effect in April, the LME also promised a wide-ranging review of
the flows of metals into warehouses as well as its agreement
with commercial warehouse owners.
"Today's announcement demonstrates the strong progress made
in implementing the package of measures announced last
November," LME Chief Executive Garry Jones said in a statement.
A separate statement said queues had fallen at four of five
affected warehouses since consultations began last July.
According to Reuters calculations, queues for aluminium at
warehouses at the Dutch port of Vlissingen, which hold 2.1
million tonnes of the metal, have increased to about 18 months
from 17.5 months last July.
"The appointment of external, independent consultants to
conduct a full logistical review and the establishment of a
Physical Market Committee represent tangible steps towards
ensuring the LME's physical network continues to support our
global contracts," Jones added.
OUTSIDE INPUT
The committee, which will provide the LME with outside input
about the flows of physical metal, will be headed by Phillip
Crowson, an honorary professor at the Centre for Energy,
Petroleum, and Mineral Law & Policy at the University of Dundee
in Scotland. It will first meet in March.
The LME reforms were sparked by complaints from some
industrial companies, which said warehouse firms let long queues
develop to withdraw metal from storage, prolonging the time they
have to pay rent and lifting the premiums consumers pay to
obtain metal.
The LME said the external review would be conducted by the
consultancy firm Oliver Wyman into requirements for the loading
in, holding and loading out of metals.
The exchange also said lawyers Addleshaw Goddard LLP would
probe its legal agreement with warehousing companies and advise
whether changes were needed.
The LME reforms were designed to cut queues and therefore
reduce premiums, charges that buyers must pay for immediate
deliveries on top of the LME cash price.
Aluminium premiums have soared to record levels in recent
weeks, but the LME said some drivers of the most recent
increases had nothing to do with warehouses.
"It is important to note that an element of premiums is the
result of regional supply and demand, unrelated to the existence
of queues," said Matt Chamberlain, head of business
development at the LME.
"While such regional premiums are a natural feature of a
global contract, we remain committed to investigating the
possible introduction of premium hedging tools to aid premium
discovery and hedging."
LME rival CME Group Inc last year launched a
aluminium premium contract, which has seen increased activity as
industrial users seek to protect themselves against further
gains in physical prices.