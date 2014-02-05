* New physical market committee to launch meetings in March

* Says other factors behind high aluminium premiums

* Queues at Vlissingen warehouses rise to 18 months

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Feb 5 The London Metal Exchange (LME) pressed on with reforms to its controversial warehousing network on Wednesday, appointing external consultants and lawyers to advise whether more deep-rooted changes are needed to slash backlogs.

The LME, the world's largest marketplace for metals such as copper and aluminium, last year announced new regulations aimed at cutting queues of over a year in some cases to source deliveries of metal from the depots.

The exchange has come under regulatory and legal pressure to reform its oversight of the global network of warehouses - many owned by large banks and traders - where consumers can collect materials bought via the LME.

When it announced the new queue-cutting rules, which take effect in April, the LME also promised a wide-ranging review of the flows of metals into warehouses as well as its agreement with commercial warehouse owners.

"Today's announcement demonstrates the strong progress made in implementing the package of measures announced last November," LME Chief Executive Garry Jones said in a statement.

A separate statement said queues had fallen at four of five affected warehouses since consultations began last July.

According to Reuters calculations, queues for aluminium at warehouses at the Dutch port of Vlissingen, which hold 2.1 million tonnes of the metal, have increased to about 18 months from 17.5 months last July.

"The appointment of external, independent consultants to conduct a full logistical review and the establishment of a Physical Market Committee represent tangible steps towards ensuring the LME's physical network continues to support our global contracts," Jones added.

OUTSIDE INPUT

The committee, which will provide the LME with outside input about the flows of physical metal, will be headed by Phillip Crowson, an honorary professor at the Centre for Energy, Petroleum, and Mineral Law & Policy at the University of Dundee in Scotland. It will first meet in March.

The LME reforms were sparked by complaints from some industrial companies, which said warehouse firms let long queues develop to withdraw metal from storage, prolonging the time they have to pay rent and lifting the premiums consumers pay to obtain metal.

The LME said the external review would be conducted by the consultancy firm Oliver Wyman into requirements for the loading in, holding and loading out of metals.

The exchange also said lawyers Addleshaw Goddard LLP would probe its legal agreement with warehousing companies and advise whether changes were needed.

The LME reforms were designed to cut queues and therefore reduce premiums, charges that buyers must pay for immediate deliveries on top of the LME cash price.

Aluminium premiums have soared to record levels in recent weeks, but the LME said some drivers of the most recent increases had nothing to do with warehouses.

"It is important to note that an element of premiums is the result of regional supply and demand, unrelated to the existence of queues," said Matt Chamberlain, head of business development at the LME.

"While such regional premiums are a natural feature of a global contract, we remain committed to investigating the possible introduction of premium hedging tools to aid premium discovery and hedging."

LME rival CME Group Inc last year launched a aluminium premium contract, which has seen increased activity as industrial users seek to protect themselves against further gains in physical prices.