* Metal stocks start moving, possibly to unregulated
warehouses
* Pacorini, Impala delist 22 warehouses from LME system
* Financing deals still popular, warehouse costs low
off-exchange
By Susan Thomas and Melanie Burton
LONDON/SYDNEY, Feb 14 A bid by the London Metal
Exchange (LME) to ensure clients can obtain aluminium faster
from owners of warehouses in its global network risks eroding
its function as the world's top metals marketplace.
Some warehouse companies are starting to walk away.
Industry leaders and analysts say shed owners, who profit
from keeping aluminium stockpiles in long-term financing deals
or to earn rent, are preparing to move metal to depots that are
beyond LME supervision.
This could mean the LME, bought by Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing in 2012, will lose its unique grasp on the
location and quantity of stored aluminium, which lends
transparency to the market.
Less metal will also be available to industrial companies
that have bought LME warrants - quality-assured ownership
certificates - through the futures exchange.
The LME, reacting to bitter complaints from metals users
about delays in getting hold of metal with their warrants, last
year announced changes to its rules on warehouses, stipulating a
50-day maximum wait time.
In a notice to members this month, the LME said an expected
consequence of increased load-out of metal from LME warehouses
was a quicker net flow of metal to off-LME storage, with
potential difficulties for the market in respect of stock
visibility, premium price discovery and hedging.
"Off-LME storage is, by definition, not a topic on which the
LME can comment," it said in the notice.
The rules come into effect on April 1 but already metal is
being shifted, not so much into the hands of manufacturers
needing raw material, but into warehouses where the LME has no
say.
"If you look at total inventories today they are going
down, but there is movement between the reported inventories and
non-reported inventories," said Svein Richard Brandtzaeg, the
chief executive of Norsk Hydro, one of the world's
largest producers of aluminium.
"We believe this metal doesn't necessarily move into the
industrial physical market."
To support the mechanism of physical delivery of its
contracts, the LME approves and licenses some 700 warehouses in
36 locations around the world. Warehouse companies must meet
strict criteria before they are approved to handle metals.
But their function has been distorted in recent years by
banks and trade houses that bought warehousing companies and
made solid profits, in a low-interest-rate environment, by
stockpiling mountains of metal and eking out deliveries.
This process has concentrated metal in certain locations,
pushing up costs for consumers.
In a sign the new LME rules are having an impact,
Glencore-Xstrata's Pacorini Metals delisted 14 of its
52 warehouses in Vlissingen, the Dutch port where it has
stockpiled more than 2 million tonnes of aluminium and made
money off rents that customers must pay while waiting to take
delivery of metal.
The depots are empty, industry sources said, having been
built in readiness for future inflows of metal that would have
been used for rental income.
Now though, their delisting means those 14 are no longer
available for physical settlement of LME trades and there is a
good chance they will be used to store off-exchange metal,
possibly lured by discounted rents.
"We are concerned about transparency in the market. I think
it's very important that the LME price setting of aluminium is
as transparent as possible," Norsk Hydro's Brandtzaeg said.
Pacorini's 14 delistings followed eight in Antwerp, by
trade house Trafigura's Impala Terminals.
"The game has changed," a warehousing source said. "They are
now offering discounts on the rentals ... for off-warrant
material."
UNDER PRESSURE
"The pressure is certainly on when it comes to operating an
exchange-approved warehouse, which explains why these delistings
are taking place," INTL FCStone analyst Ed Meir said.
"I think the warehousing trade is still intact; it's just
that the LME is making it more difficult to implement the trade
within its own regulated warehouses, and as a result the trade
is shifting away from listed warehouses to non-listed
warehouses."
A second warehouse source estimated the 14 Pacorini
warehouses could store up to 850,000 tonnes of metal, in
addition to the millions already in Vlissingen. "It shows you
something about their capacity to grow the monster," he said.
It is difficult to quantify the exact total of metal going
off exchange, said Colin Hamilton, head of commodities research
at Australian bank Macquarie.
But it is an attractive option to firms involved in the
financing deals known as cash and carry.
In such deals an investor borrows money at low rates to buy
physical aluminium, strikes a warehouse deal to store it cheaply
and takes advantage of the market's normal "contango" structure
of forward prices being higher than nearby ones to sell it
forward immediately at a profit.
"This has been an ongoing trend over recent history, given
the low warehousing costs off-exchange, and effectively
increases the annuity yield of cash and carry financing,"
Hamilton said in a research note.
"Given this, the LME is no longer necessarily the first
option for material delivery."
Most of the roughly 5 million tonnes of aluminium in LME
warehouses is locked up in such financing deals.
"We're seeing a redistribution of LME stocks and stock
moving off exchange. There is nothing wrong with it, the
companies are well within their rights, but it doesn't help the
LME's relevance to the market," Hamilton told Reuters.