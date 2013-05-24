* Complaints about queues, high surcharges gather pace
By Susan Thomas
LONDON, May 24 Big industrial metals users are
leaning heavily on the London Metal Exchange (LME) to fix its
controversial metal storage system, although they have limited
alternatives to relying on the exchange's global benchmark
contracts.
Firms running warehouses registered by the LME, the world's
biggest industrial metals marketplace, have been making money by
building up big stocks and charging for storage while they
deliver metal at a limited rate to holders of LME contracts.
Manufacturers are struggling to get supplies as they compete
with banks and trading houses, which hold huge stockpiles as
collateral for finance deals.
Their problems came to a head this year as queues, sometimes
lasting months, developed across the LME warehouse network. The
queues and the false shortage created by financial buyers have
kept physical metal away from industrial buyers, pushing up
surcharges or "premiums" across the market.
"It creates an artificial industry and an artificial
business model," Novelis Chief Executive Phil Martens said on
the sidelines of the Platts Global Metals Awards on Thursday,
where he was named CEO of the year.
Novelis, the world's top maker of aluminium
beverage cans whose customers include Coca Cola, has complained
to the European Commission after long criticising the warehouse
system.
"It's been a constraint on supply, artificially inflates
regional premiums, and it hurts the end-user, the consumer,"
Martens said.
Litigation is not a viable option but increasing the
company's independence is, Martens said, referring to reliance
on a market set by the LME system.
By the end of the decade, Novelis aims to have 80 percent of
the products it makes to come from recycled material. "This
would divorce us to a certain degree," he said.
A spokeswoman for the LME said the exchange was "aware of
market comment".
"The warehouse system is under constant review and we will
communicate our responses when it is appropriate to do so," she
said.
The LME has said the solution must come from a change in
market conditions, mainly a rise in interest rates that would
discourage finance deals.
WATCHDOG
The European Commission's enterprise and industry department
has passed on to the EU's competition watchdog the results of an
enquiry into complaints by manufacturers about the impact the
storage play was having on their businesses, a commission source
said.
The competition authority will now decide whether an
investigation is warranted, the source said.
The commission has strong powers and can investigate
anti-competitive behaviour and potential collusive agreements
between companies, Diego Valiante, research fellow at the Centre
for European Policy Studies, said.
"This is a serious matter and involves potentially fines of
billions of euros. They can apply sanctions to firms of up to 10
percent of their global turnover; it's a huge amount," he said.
Collusion is difficult to prove. The trading companies and
banks that own the warehouses say they are acting legally within
their rights, and that long queues are largely the result of the
difficulty and expense of moving metal out of depots.
Novelis, which since 2011 has been almost alone in speaking
out publicly about the controversy, has been joined by Southwire
Co. and Encore Wire Corp, the two biggest U.S.
manufacturers of copper electrical building wire and cable.
They wrote to the LME last month and asked it to take action
to reduce the queues and improved access to metal.
"We have put the LME on notice that there is a severe market
dysfunction that is having an adverse economic impact," said
Robert Bernstein, a partner at new York-based Eaton & Van Winkle
LLP, which is representing the companies.
"We're not trying to declare war. We're asking them to work
with us, to make them aware of a situation that is not in the
best interests of the LME or the best interests of the future of
the copper contract and is threatening the viability of the
price discovery function of the LME."
The North American Die Casting Association (NADCA) warned
last month it would encourage its members to withdraw support
for the LME's North American Secondary Aluminium Alloy Contract
(NASAAC) unless the LME made immediate changes.
The association, which makes specialist products for
automotive companies such as Ford and GM, was fed
up with nine-month long queues for metal and inflated premiums.
NADCA this week held a video conference call with LME
executives, who said they would work with the aluminium
committee to find solutions, NADCA President Daniel Twarog said.
"Changes need to be made as soon as possible because the
difference in NASAAC and what quality material can be purchased
is a serious and costly issue for die casters," Twarog said in
notes after the conference call.
NADCA will have another call with the LME after the
aluminium committee meets next month, he said.