LONDON, July 23 The London Metal Exchange refuted on Tuesday suggestions that its policies on warehousing had driven up prices for aluminium or caused a shortage of metal.

The LME, the world's largest metals marketplace, also said it had no legal right to prevent trading companies from owning warehouse companies or capping the rent they charge to store metals in their depots.

The comments come as the U.S. Senate banking committee began a hearing on Tuesday to discuss banks' ownership of physical operations from metals warehousing to power plants.

Industrial users have been increasingly frustrated over the past three years as stockpiles of aluminum and other base metals have built up in warehouses that are part of the LME network, leading to big log jams and lengthy queues.

Aluminum users have in some cases waited 18 months to take physical delivery of metal, all the while paying rent for storage.

The queues have caused the price premium on some metals, such as aluminum and zinc, to surge, prompting accusations that banks and traders that own storage facilities are artificially inflating prices and distorting supplies.

The Hong Kong stock exchange-owned LME said in its statement on Tuesday that the total price paid by consumers for aluminium had in fact fallen 40 percent since July 2008.

"There is no reported shortage of aluminium in the market; consumers can continue to buy directly from producers as they always have done," the LME said.

"Since 2010 the LME has brought in a series of proposals to alleviate warehousing queues that have built up in some locations, but we are legally restricted from capping rents and preventing trading companies from owning warehousing companies."