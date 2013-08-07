EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
* Second lawsuit in a week against industry players
* Lawsuit filed by small aluminium user in Florida, individual plaintiff
By Melanie Burton
SINGAPORE, Aug 7 Glencore Xstrata and JPMorgan Chase & Co face a U.S. lawsuit, along with the London Metal Exchange, alleging they artificially inflated aluminium prices, in the second legal challenge related to metal warehousing in a week.
The suit, which also names Goldman Sachs and subsidiaries of both Goldman and JP Morgan, accuses the firms of engaging in anti-trust and racketeering practices.
The latest case, filed by Florida-based aluminium user Master Screens and an individual plaintiff, expands the geography and number of companies being sued in the unfolding legal battle over warehousing.
Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan dismissed the suit.
"We believe this suit is without merit and we intend to vigorously contest it. We also note that aluminium prices are down 40 percent from their peak in 2006," a Goldman Sachs spokesman said.
"There are no queues at our warehouses. We believe this suit has no merit," a JPMorgan spokesman said.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, owner of the LME, declined to comment.
Glencore could not immediately be reached for comment.
U.S. regulators are scrutinizing ownership of commodity storage facilities by major U.S. banks.
Last week, Goldman and the LME were named as defendants in a separate Detroit lawsuit.
The Florida lawsuit alleges "manipulation of the aluminium market through supply price fixing," among other practices.
The lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, which is seeking class action status and was filed on Aug. 6 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, is Master Screens Inc. and Daniel Price Bart, described in the filing as "a purchaser of beverages sold in aluminium cans."
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.