TOKYO, July 17 The London Metal Exchange's (LME)
proposals to tackle the long queues that end-users face to
obtain aluminium from warehouses is unlikely to resolve the
problem, the chairman of the Japan Aluminium Association said on
Wednesday.
On a separate issue, Shigenori Yamauchi also said Japan does
not need a new so-called national project, in which government
and companies collaborate to secure aluminium supplies, once an
existing contract with Indonesia expires in October.
Companies running warehouses registered by the LME, the
world's biggest industrial metals marketplace, have been making
money by building up stocks and charging for storage, while they
deliver metal at a limited rate to holders of LME contracts.
Over the past four years manufacturers needing metal have
also increasingly struggled to get supplies as they compete with
banks and trading houses, which hold huge stockpiles as
collateral for finance deals.
The LME proposed a major overhaul of its metals storage
system on July 1 that, if implemented, would aim to reduce
queues in places where they are longest and help address the
complaints of industrial companies. It also launched a
three-month consultation process.
"This is a good step toward easing the problem, but people
in the industry see that it won't be enough," Yamauchi told
reporters.
"Manufactures want aluminium prices to reflect purely demand
and supply, instead of sleeping inventories," said Yamauchi, who
is also president of Sumitomo Light Metal Industries Ltd
, Japan's No.2 producer of aluminium rolled products.
The artificial shortages created by financial buyers have
pushed to record highs the premiums above the LME price that
have to be paid to obtain physical metal, even though the market
is in chronic surplus.
"The LME plan may help put pricing mechanisms on a more
healthy footing, but alone it is unlikely to have a big
influence," Yamauchi said.
Many warehouses in the global network overseen by the LME
are run by banks as well as by trading houses.
A U.S. Senate committee will hold a hearing next week on
whether banks should control physical storage for commodities,
signalling that lawmakers may be toughening their stance on the
lucrative business for giant Wall Street firms.
NATIONAL PROJECT
Indonesia's government is in talks to buy out the Japanese
majority owners of aluminium producer PT Inalum, to generate
more revenue and reduce foreign ownership in the sector, and it
has indicated that an extension is unlikely.
Nippon Asahan Aluminium, a consortium of 12 Japanese firms,
holds about 59 percent of PT Inalum, while the Indonesian state
owns the rest.
Yamauchi said availability of aluminium had changed and
supplies could now be bought all over the world.
"In the long term, demand is expected to grow and supply may
become tight. Therefore it is important to secure stable
sources," he said. "But I don't think now is the time to invest
huge energy to make a new national project."
PT Inalum's smelter in North Sumatra produced 251,000 tonnes
of aluminium ingots in 2011 and 253,271 tonnes in 2010.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Anthony Barker)