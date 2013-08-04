BRIEF-Sydbank A/S: Early repayment of Additional Tier 1 capital
* DANISH FSA HAS APPROVED SYDBANK'S EARLY REPAYMENT OF ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL OF EUR 100M AND DKK 84,868,000, RESPECTIVELY
LONDON Aug 4 The London Metal Exchange and investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have been named as co-defendants in a U.S. class-action lawsuit, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) said in a statement.
The lawsuit alleges anticompetitive and monopolistic behaviour in connection with aluminium storage, London Metal Exchange owner HKEX said.
The lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, filed on Aug. 1, is Superior Extrusion, Inc.
JAKARTA, March 31 Hundreds of Indonesians queued from before dawn on Friday at Indonesia's main tax office in the capital, seeking to join the final day of a government tax amnesty that has already seen nearly $360 billion of assets declared.