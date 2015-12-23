* Some owners likely to seek big 2016 rental rises

LONDON, Dec 23 The London Metal Exchange (LME) is expected to call on warehouse owners to avoid big 2016 rent increases that could force it to consider imposing fixed levels, according to analysts and industry sources.

The rents, which go into effect in April, will be published at the end of the year and some owners are likely to seek big increases to compensate for new LME rules which they say will limit profits.

The 138-year-old exchange has no powers to force warehouse owners to lower their proposed rents but is expected to twist arms of owners seeking out-of-line increases.

"The LME won't look too kindly on significant rental increases," said Robin Bhar, head of metals research at Societe Generale in London.

"The warehouses obviously want to compensate for any losses because of the new reforms, but they will have to play it carefully."

The world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals has introduced a series of reforms to its approved global network of more than 650 storage facilities in 38 locations.

The LME, which declined to comment on 2016 rents, oversees the depots where companies that buy metals on its futures market can take delivery of quality-assured supplies if needed.

HUGE BACKLOGS

The LME's reforms are aimed at easing huge backlogs in withdrawing metal from its warehouse network. Those delays have meant fat profits for warehouse owners who collected rent as long queues built up.

"The rules have changed, so it's harder to justify bringing in metal based on the old rents, which suggests rents should probably go up," said a warehousing source, declining to say how high they might rise.

Several sources, however, pointed to warehouse rates published last month for the LME's new aluminium premium contract, which varied widely.

At Antwerp, seven warehouse firms submitted rentals which ranged from 19 cents to $1.40, nearly triple the average level for the location of around 50 cents.

Last year, warehouses raised rental rates for aluminium by an average of 3.6 percent.

The LME has warned that if rental levels rise too high in response to its new rules, it would consider setting fixed maximum rental rates across the board.

"The LME reserves the right to introduce Charge Capping (CC) in the future, should the structural issues caused by high rents, FOT (free on truck) rates and inducements persist," the LME said in a discussion paper issued in July.

The LME, however, has acknowledged that caps could prompt a legal challenge on the basis that capping rents may violate European Union competition law.

The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd .