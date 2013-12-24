RPT-NBAD, FGB merged bank to be named First Abu Dhabi Bank
DUBAI, April 2 The merged entity of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank has been named First Abu Dhabi Bank, according to a statement on Sunday.
MOSCOW Dec 24 Russian aluminium giant Rusal is not seeking financial compensation in a judicial review claim in relation to a London Metal Exchange (LME) warehousing rule change, a source close to Rusal said on Tuesday.
Rusal is asking that the LME decision be quashed and the claim is expected to be heard in England's High Court in February or March, before the proposed LME rule change on April 1, 2014, the source added.
Rusal declined to comment. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Megan Davies)
DUBAI, April 2 The merged entity of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank has been named First Abu Dhabi Bank, according to a statement on Sunday.
DUBAI, April 2 Stock markets in the Gulf moved sideways in thin volumes early on Sunday, while shares of the newly formed lender in Abu Dhabi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, outperformed a day after the legal completion of the merger.
* Announces dividend of EGP 2 per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nNynxb) Further company coverage: