BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
HONG KONG, April 24 Up to a quarter of electronic trading volume on the London Metal Exchange comes from Asia-based participants, LME Chief Executive Garry Jones said on Thursday.
"10-25 percent of outright trading on the electronic system comes from Asia," Jones said at a conference in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals