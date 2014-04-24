(Removes reference to LME not previously giving figures on electronic trade from Asia)

HONG KONG, April 24 Up to a quarter of electronic trading volume on the London Metal Exchange comes from Asia-based participants, LME Chief Executive Garry Jones said on Thursday.

"10-25 percent of outright trading on the electronic system comes from Asia," Jones said at a conference in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford and David Evans)