Andy Home
his own)
By Andy Home
LONDON Oct 24 Another LME Week, the annual
pilgrimage of the global metals industry to London, has come and
gone.
It is a time-honoured tradition, and on the surface at least
this one was no different from those of previous years.
The London Metal Exchange (LME) Seminar on Monday morning,
the official opening ceremony, was as packed as ever. The
champagne flowed as freely as ever at the cocktail parties
hosted by Triland Metals and Mitsui Bussan Commodities at the
Dorchester hotel that evening.
On Tuesday the massed ranks of tuxedoed traders, producers
and consumers descended on the Grosvenor House hotel for the LME
black-tie dinner to engage in the ritual sport of betting on the
length of the guest speaker's speech.
These are merely the most visible of the many private
parties, side meetings and seminars that constitute the annual
dialogue of the great and good in the industrial metals supply
chain.
THE BEGINNING OF THE END?
And yet, there was something different about this one.
It wasn't just that the cocktail circuit was lighter this
year as brokers and, before readers collectively reach for their
emails, my own employer reined in the largesse of times past.
After all, it's been a turbulent time in the LME brokerage
business. Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse and
Deutsche Bank have all gone. JPMorgan has
significantly reduced its footprint, selling part of its
business to Mercuria.
This mass departure has been driven by the current dynamic
of post-crisis regulation and risk reduction, but it fits into a
longer-running cycle of investment banks' revolving-door
participation in LME trading.
Standard Bank London's ongoing absorption into China's ICBC
is perhaps a more telling manifestation of deeper structural
changes in the world of metals trading.
Or, to quote Ken Hoffman, global head of metals and mining
at Bloomberg Intelligence, speaking at its "East Meets West"
seminar, we may be seeing the "beginning of the end of trading
metals in the West as we know it".
Hoffman's contention is that on current trends "Asia may
surpass the West in metals trading volume by 2020, if not
sooner".
Fittingly, therefore, this was the year that Hong Kong
Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx), which bought the LME
back in 2012, really laid out its store in terms of tapping into
the booming liquidity of the Chinese metals markets.
CONNECTING WITH CHINA
Spearheading its strategy will be the launch in December of
three mini contracts for copper, aluminium and zinc.
It's not the first time such contracts, called "mini"
because with a lot size of 5 tonnes they are smaller than the 25
tonne contracts traded on the LME, have been tried. Both the LME
itself and then the Singapore Exchange failed to get any
long-lasting traction.
But HKEx has a unique advantage in the form of its 34
members from mainland China, a natural distribution channel for
the high net wealth individuals who, according to Bonnie Liu,
senior vice president of Asia Commodities at the exchange,
account for around 70 percent of trading on China's own
exchanges.
Moreover, these contracts will be denominated in (offshore)
renminbi (RMB) and cleared in Hong Kong, removing in part the
previous barriers to Chinese investor participation.
It's no coincidence that they mirror the highly liquid base
metal contracts traded on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.
It's all part and parcel of HKEx's broader goal of
replicating its pending Hong Kong-Shanghai stock-connect model
in the commodities space, according to Charles
Li, HKEx chief executive.
"You have to create something in Asia that China can trade,"
he said at the LME seminar. If HKEx can successfully leverage
the LME pricing franchise into China, Chinese exchanges might
conceivably "bring their contracts to Hong Kong".
HKEx also announced last week a memorandum of understanding
with China Merchants Group on "exploring initiatives such as LME
warehousing in Asia and the development of new RMB-denominated
products".
Don't hold your breath, though, on the LME opening
warehouses in mainland China any time soon.
Li was cautious in his comments, noting that it would
require a change in Chinese regulator CSRC's rule-book. "That
battle has huge machine guns and bunkers that are very hard for
you to take," he warned, drawing from his apparently
inexhaustible book of military metaphors.
"Instead, we are trying to develop a broader strategy of
collaboration and partnership and fight the war on a broader
field. Hopefully, when we win the war (warehousing) will be part
of the treaty."
BALANCING ACT
The trick for HKEx will be to develop products that can
connect with China without losing the unique features of the LME
trading model that have made it the global pricing benchmark for
industrial metals.
There is still simmering anger among the LME brokerage
community about the scale of the increases in trading fees due
to come into effect at the start of next year.
And one of the longest rounds of applause at the LME Dinner
came when guest speaker Apurv Bagri, chief executive at
ring-dealing member Metdist Trading, warned that reshaping the
market into "an American-style exchange" would erode the LME's
unique connectivity with its industrial user base.
However, if the LME's existing trading model is to be
preserved, its good delivery function must first be fixed.
With the court-room challenge to the exchange's previous
warehousing consultation now dismissed, expect an avalanche of
second-phase reforms.
A new consultation, due to be launched next month, will
cover both logistical and legal reviews of the LME's warehousing
network as well as the rule-changes required to launch physical
premium contracts.
Then will come a drive into the universe of ferrous metals
trading, with Matt Chamberlain, head of business development,
suggesting an initial focus on new steel scrap and rebar
contracts. The list of "Phase 2" products on his slide runs the
gamut of the steel supply chain; iron ore, coking coal,
stainless steel, hot-rolled coil and cold-rolled coil.
All, however, will be "American-style" cash-settled
products, albeit co-existing with the LME's current but moribund
physically settled steel billet contract.
THE ONLY CONSTANT?
Compounding the downbeat mood among parts of the LME
"Street" is the general sense that the only thing that's not
going to change much over the next year are metal prices. Most
seem braced for more of the same tough trading conditions that
characterised the last 12 months.
Macquarie Bank's survey of the 400 plus participants at its
Base Metals Summit on Monday underlined the generally flat
sentiment permeating this year's LME Week.
The audience's weighted-average expectation for cash copper
in one year's time was $6,663 per tonne, only marginally
different from Monday's official LME price of $6,615.
The prognosis for aluminium wasn't much better at $1,997 per
tonne, compared with Monday's official price of $1,955.
Nickel remains the collective bull favourite, despite or
maybe because of the collapse of this year's early rally. The
Macquarie audience's average view was for a run-up to $19,859
per tonne from Monday's $15,315.
Nickel was picked as the metal to watch by both Macquarie
analyst Jim Lennon and by Paul Gait, analyst at Sanford C.
Bernstein, at the Bloomberg seminar.
Robin Bhar, analyst at Societe Generale, went for lead and
tin. Gayle Berry of Jefferies went for spreads in general rather
than a specific metal.
Everyone last week was talking about zinc, albeit with
widely diverging views about the much-heralded and
long-anticipated market deficit. It was a dichotomy nicely
captured in the title of the paper presented at the LME Seminar
by Duncan Hobbs, analyst at Noble Group: "Zinc market outlook -
balance of material vs balance of opinion".
As for aluminium, it was typical of this enigmatic market
that the two speakers at the LME Seminar, Citi's David Wilson
and Natixis' Nic Brown, were at odds over whether the global
market will be in surplus or deficit next year.
If you're confused, maybe try seeing things a little
differently.
One of the more thought-provoking presentations last week
came from Colin Pratt, managing consultant at CRU Group, at
CRU's breakfast meeting.
Under the title "Two and a half cheers for resource
nationalism", Pratt noted that Indonesia's ban on raw material
exports, resource nationalism writ large, had transformed the
two previous dogs of the LME complex, aluminium and nickel, into
this year's out-performers.
Was it coincidence, he asked, that this year's
under-performers, copper and iron ore, are heavily weighted by
production volumes to "safe" investment countries?
A new metric for the base metals? Time will tell.
But it's a new age for the LME and, if Hoffman is right, it
may be the start of a new era for global metals trading.
(editing by Jane Baird)