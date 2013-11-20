* Contracts would be cleared, settled in Chinese currency
* Also plans to launch iron ore, thermal coal contracts for
Asia
By Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, Nov 20 The London Metal Exchange aims
to introduce yuan-based contracts denominated and settled in the
Chinese currency via its Hong Kong platform, in hopes of tapping
into growing demand for hedging tools amid volatile prices.
The Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Ltd (HKEx),
which owns the LME, also plans to launch iron ore and coal
products in Asia, the home of top commodities buyer China.
"We are looking to leverage HKEx's expertise in Asia and
proximity to China to offer yuan-priced metal products and new
contracts," LME Chief Executive Garry Jones told an industry
conference in Shanghai on Wednesday.
The LME's clearing arm is set for launch in September 2014,
soon after which the exchange plans to accept the Chinese yuan
as collateral for its dollar-denominated contracts, Jones told
reporters on the sidelines of the conference.
"If, over time, we launch more commodity products in Hong
Kong, they might be denominated in the renminbi and they might
be settled in the renminbi. This is a work in progress and it's
too early to say exactly what it will be," Jones said.
"But we are really focusing on that, because as a metal
exchange, we have a foot in London and a foot in Hong Kong. It's
a good place for us."
Global exchanges seek greater access to Asia, with the
IntercontinentalExchange Group recently saying it would
buy the Singapore Mercantile Exchange as a quicker way of
building a foothold in the region.
The LME signed a pact in June to explore collaboration with
the China Beijing International Mining Exchange as the latter
looks to bring in more foreign players, Jones said.
He added that the LME was also working with Bank of China
Ltd as it sought to launch yuan-denominated contracts while
examining the feasibility of having current LME contracts
cleared in the Chinese currency on the HKEx platform.
REGIONAL CONTRACTS
The HKEx has plans for iron ore and thermal coal contracts
for Asia as well, but Jones gave no details.
They could be backed by physical delivery to one of the
LME's approved locations in Asia, such as in South Korea,
Malaysia and Taiwan. The launch could also wait until the LME
registers warehouses in China, although Jones has recently said
he does not expect that soon.
This opens up the possibility of index-settled contracts,
analysts said.
Singapore is the top global clearer of iron ore swaps and
the Dalian Commodity Exchange launched the world's first
physically-backed iron ore futures contracts on Oct. 18, volumes
of which have dwarfed the swaps.
An analyst who looks at iron ore in Shanghai said while
Singapore had established itself offshore and Dalian onshore, an
HKEx iron ore contract would appeal to both groups, although
HKEx could face pitfalls.
"Potentially the disadvantage is that they're getting into a
market that's already a little bit fragmented and the reality of
these exchanges is that there's only one who's going to attract
most of the liquidity."