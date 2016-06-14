(Adds comment, detail)
HONG KONG, June 14 The London Metal Exchange is
reviewing using so-called blockchain technology, its chief
executive said on Tuesday.
A blockchain is a huge, decentralized ledger of transactions
that can be used to secure and validate any exchange of data,
including real assets, such as commodities or currencies
"We've had a lot of discussions around distributed ledger
technology. For warehouses, for anything where there are actual
objects, and structures, and collateral and a central
counterparty there's a natural extension of possibilities for
distributed ledger," chief executive Garry Jones told an
industry event in Hong Kong.
"We don't think the blockchain technology is quick enough
it's not broad enough (yet)," he said.
"We're working on it ... As soon as we feel there is an
application, we'll announce it. It's likely to be in the
warehouse or collateral space with a central counterparty."
