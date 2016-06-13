* BOCI to tap China private wealth, institutional investors
* Also plans to expand hedging business in Europe
* To focus on base, precious metals, as well as energy
* Readying cross border business for yuan
internationalisation
By Melanie Burton
HONG KONG, June 13 Bank of China International
(BOCI) plans to boost its commodity business by tapping a latent
investor base in China and broadening its drive into Europe.
The investment banking arm of state-backed Bank of China
, the country's No.4 lender by assets,
became the first Chinese member of the London Metal Exchange in
2012, pushing into commodities near the height of a demand boom.
"Hopefully for the next five years, we'll get into the next
stage (in our commodity business) which is to expand our
products and our service capability so we can become a key
player in the landscape," said Arthur Fan, managing director of
BOCI's global commodities arm.
"Supporting Chinese clients, that is where we have an edge.
We regard ourselves as an international player, not from China
or Hong Kong. Commodities is a global business, and with a
global platform we will tap into those local players."
BOCI set up the unit in 2010 to serve its Chinese customers
with an energy hedging business in Hong Kong, before opening in
London, New York, Singapore and Shanghai's free trade zone,
focusing on energy, as well as base and precious metals. At the
time, however, market participants said it was slow to build on
momentum.
Having launched an oil index product last year, BOCI plans
to expand its index and structured products business for
institutional and private wealth clients in China, from its own
private banking base in Hong Kong, and through its parent's
customers on the mainland.
Further afield, BOCI is looking to expand its financing
business for commodity clients, in repurchase agreements and for
offtake and prepayments. In Europe, it will also rely on Bank of
China's branches for introductions to new clients.
"These next two years, we will start aggressively expanding
our European clients," Fan said on Monday, adding that a mix of
Chinese and Europeans on his London team should increase
business with firms in the continent, such as in hedging for
automakers.
Fan moved back to Hong Kong this year after five years in
London.
Within Asia, BOCI is readying its business for the
internationalisation of the yuan, which Fan sees in the next 2-3
years.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)