HONG KONG May 12 Slowing growth in many
economies and tightening credit in top metals consumer China are
clouding the outlook for copper demand, industry officials and
analysts said this week.
While orders for copper, used in everything from wiring to
construction, have been moving at a decent pace, demand has
failed to live up to the promise it showed after prices finally
escaped a years-long downcycle in 2016, according to
participants of the LMEWeek Asia conference in Hong Kong.
"I don't feel strongly there will be a rebound (in copper
prices)," said Shengzhang Luo, general manager at Chinese metals
trader Jinchuan Maike Metal Resources Co.
"I don't see anything to lead me to be very excited at this
point."
London Metal Exchange copper prices hit a two-year
high above $6,200 a tonne in February, climbing from six-year
lows below $4,400 a year earlier. They have since receded to
around $5,550.
The U.S. economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in
the first quarter and the nation is on track to hike interest
rates this year, raising financing costs for metals users.
Concern was also raised on whether U.S. President Donald
Trump would be able to follow-through on a touted infrastructure
spending spree after he failed to pass a new healthcare bill.
Looking at China, industry officials said appetite for
copper was being crimped by tighter credit and moves by
regulators to curb the amount of U.S. dollars leaving the
country.
"The indications are that there is a deleverage process
underway. That is having a dampening effect on enthusiasm and
optimism," said the co-founder of metals hedge fund RK Capital
Management David Lilley.
"(The question is) whether Chinese demand is going to start
to turn down in a real way or if it continues to be quite
strong?"
China has started gingerly tightening policy and clamping
down on some types of financing to contain the risks from years
of debt-fuelled stimulus, though analysts expect policymakers to
move cautiously to avoid hurting growth and rocking the boat
ahead of a major leadership transition later this year.
Attendees at the event said bright spots for copper demand
included the growing appetite for electric vehicles, which use
far more copper than gasoline-powered cars and also use the
metal in their charging stations.
Beijing is targeting 2 million in annual sales for battery,
plug-in and fuel cell vehicles by 2020, compared to just over
500,000 last year.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton and Josephine Mason; Editing by
Joseph Radford)