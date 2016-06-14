* CEO says could be link between fee-hike, decline in
volumes
* But says main reason for fall is faltering global economy
* LME trade volumes dropped 9 pct in first quarter
(Adds detail)
By Melanie Burton
HONG KONG, June 14 The head of the London Metal
Exchange on Tuesday said the bourse's falling trade
volumes could be linked to a fee-hike introduced early last
year, but added that the main reason for the decline was a
downturn in the global economy.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd bought the
LME for $2.2 billion four years ago, before raising trading fees
by an average 31 percent in early 2015 as it aimed to wring
profit from its investment.
LME volumes fell in 2015 and have dropped by 9 percent in
the first quarter, a trend the Hong Kong bourse has previously
blamed on slow market conditions. Volumes at rivals the U.S
Comex bourse and Shanghai Futures Exchange have grown.
"People say: you've increased fees and the volumes are down.
At the end of the day, there may be a link," CEO Garry Jones
said at a conference in Hong Kong.
"Yes we did raise fees a year-and-a-half ago ... (but) the
underlying drop in volume is much more down to the underlying
decrease in (economic) growth," Jones said.
The drop in LME trading volumes in near-term, or so-called
tomorrow/next day trade, was also due to lower volumes of metals
in its warehouses, Jones added.
The sale of the LME, at that time a member-owned exchange,
offered a cash bonanza for its members, including JP Morgan,
Goldman Sachs and Marex Financial, with shareholders paid tens
of millions of pounds for their equity.
But a four-year-old bear market later, banks and brokers are
contending with tougher European regulations that have raised
costs and eroded the balance sheet they once extended to their
customers.
At the same time customers have been squeezed by low prices
and faltering demand-growth in top consumer China.
HKEx Chief executive Charles Li said that the Hong Kong
bourse has invested heavily in exchange infrastructure,
including setting up a clearing house and boosting risk and
oversight procedures.
Tapping the discontent from brokers about rising fees, a
former LME chief executive said last week he was holding talks
with trading houses and brokers about launching a new
London-based metals trading platform in a challenge to the LME.
"I think this discussion about alternative platforms, can
only lead to two outcomes: either the members develop a better
appreciation of our service, quality, risk management and
reasonable fees; or it leads to a better appreciation for us to
run this exchange differently, miraculously, that somehow we can
run it at the same level and not have to charge the fees."
The LME, the world's biggest and oldest metals market place,
which has traditionally been a first port of call for metal
consumers and producers, has also suffered from struggling new
contracts and controversy over backlogs at warehouses.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)