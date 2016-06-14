BRIEF-Berkshire Hills Bancorp announces pricing of common stock offering
* Berkshire Hills Bancorp announces pricing of common stock offering
HONG KONG, June 14 The head of the London Metal Exchange on Tuesday said there may be a link between fee rises that came into force at the bourse at the start of 2015 and a drop in its trading volumes.
"People say: you've increased fees and the volumes are down. At the end of the day, there may be a link," CEO Garry Jones said at a conference in Hong Kong.
Jones said the drop in trading volumes in near-term, or so-called tomorrow/next day trade, was also due to lower volumes of metals in its warehouses.
"Yes we did raise fees a year-and-a-half ago ... (but) the underlying drop in volume is much more down to the underlying decrease in (economic) growth."
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)
OXFORD, England, May 22 European Union antitrust regulators are to put major financial services firms under the microscope by examining the impact of syndicated loans on credit markets.