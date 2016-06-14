HONG KONG, June 14 The head of the London Metal Exchange on Tuesday said there may be a link between fee rises that came into force at the bourse at the start of 2015 and a drop in its trading volumes.

"People say: you've increased fees and the volumes are down. At the end of the day, there may be a link," CEO Garry Jones said at a conference in Hong Kong.

Jones said the drop in trading volumes in near-term, or so-called tomorrow/next day trade, was also due to lower volumes of metals in its warehouses.

"Yes we did raise fees a year-and-a-half ago ... (but) the underlying drop in volume is much more down to the underlying decrease in (economic) growth."

