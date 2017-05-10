HONG KONG May 10 The new head of the London
Metal Exchange on Wednesday said he was pleased with the level
of early responses to a paper released last month discussing
plans to reform parts of the bourse to fight sliding volumes.
The 57-page document included proposals to change the
structure of the exchange's contracts and fees, as well as
allowing metal to be used as collateral for margin trading.
"We know that these are controversial topics," Matthew
Chamberlain said on the sidelines of the LMEWeek Asia conference
in Hong Kong.
"On many of them, we have heard views from one end of the
spectrum to the other. That's what we expected ... I personally
am very pleased as to the level of engagement."
A perceived lack of strategy and falling volumes led to the
departure of CEO Garry Jones early this year.
The LME dominates the trading of metals such as aluminium,
copper and zinc, but incursions into its territory from rivals
such as the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) and CME Group
have seen its share of overall copper trading fall to
nearly 60 percent from 80 percent in 2008.
The paper also included a list of products the LME is aiming
to launch such as platinum and palladium futures contracts that
would be added to its LMEprecious platform due to start in July.
"From what I hear, the most positive feedback around the new
initiatives is for example on the physical platform - I think
there is very strong buy in for that and precious," said
Chamberlain.
The head of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx)
earlier in the day rebuffed criticism of the bourse's
handling of the LME.
In his first speech since a management reshuffle last month,
Charles Li reinforced his message that a major overhaul was
needed at the LME when the Hong Kong bourse bought it five years
ago, but acknowledged that upset among physical users had hurt
turnover.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)