(Corrects dateline to Hong Kong)
HONG KONG May 10 The London Metal Exchange
(LME) will submit a proposal to take over the London silver fix,
a senior executive said on Wednesday, the first company to
publicly express interest in replacing the current operators of
the price benchmark.
James Proudlock, managing director and head of market
development for the exchange and its clearing business, said the
exchange would take part in the process after a request for
proposals (RFP) was recently issued to find a replacement for
CME Group and Thomson Reuters.
Those companies said in March they would step down from
providing the silver price benchmark auction less than three
years after successfully bidding to provide the process.
"There is a silver RFP for the silver benchmark. As a metal
exchange, we will participate in the RFP," said Proudlock.
Proudlock's comments come as the world's oldest and biggest
metal market prepares to launch a new precious metals contracts
in July 10.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)