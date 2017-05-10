* CME, Thomson Reuters stepping down from fix
* LME still interested in listing hot-rolled coil contract
(Updating throughout)
HONG KONG May 10 The London Metal Exchange
(LME) will submit a proposal to take over the London silver fix,
a senior executive said on Wednesday, the first company to
publicly express interest in replacing the current operators of
the price benchmark.
James Proudlock, managing director and head of market
development for the exchange and its clearing business, said the
exchange would take part in the process after a request for
proposals (RFP) was recently issued to find a replacement for
CME Group and Thomson Reuters.
Those companies said in March they would step down from
providing the silver price benchmark auction less than three
years after successfully bidding to provide the process.
"There is a silver RFP for the silver benchmark. As a metal
exchange, we will participate in the RFP," said Proudlock.
Proudlock's comments come as the world's oldest and biggest
metal market prepares to launch a new precious metals contracts
in July 10.
The 140-year-old exchange took part in the bidding for the
silver fix in 2014, but lost out to CME and Thomson Reuters.
Sources have said more stringent banking regulations may
complicate efforts by the London Bullion Market Association to
find a successor.
The benchmark is used by silver producers and consumers
around the world, including jewellers and electronics firms, to
price their contracts in the multi-billion-dollar a day trade.
Other steps the LME is taking include continuing to look at
listing a hot-rolled coil steel product, Proudlock said while at
the LME Asia conference, although the exchange needs to consider
the business case for it.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)