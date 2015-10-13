LONDON Oct 13 Atlantic Copper, a subsidiary of
Freeport McMoRan Inc in Spain, may set a new record this
year by producing 284,000 to 285,000 tonnes of cathode, a top
company official said on Tuesday.
Javier Targhetta, president of Atlantic Copper and senior
vice president for marketing and sales at Freeport, told Reuters
that higher inventories of anodes would help it to maintain
copper output despite a recent planned shutdown for maintenance.
The smelter based in Huelva, Spain, produced a record
284,000 tonnes last year.
Targhetta said in an interview that its 2016 term premiums
for copper were expected to fall slightly from $110 per tonne
for 2015 due to a bearish sentiment. He said, however, that the
global copper market was likely to be balanced next year and
could have a deficit in 2017.
