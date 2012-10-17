LONDON Oct 17 Abundant stocks of aluminium and
lukewarm demand in the global market may cap prices on the
London Metal Exchange at about $1,950 per tonne on
average next year from just above $2,000 expected this year, a
senior Chinalco official said.
Yang Xiaowu, director of futures department at Aluminum
Corporation of China (Chinalco), the top aluminium producer in
China, said prices of the metal may continue to move within a
narrow range in coming months and that would reduce trading
interests from investors and speculators on the contracts both
on the LME and the Shanghai Futures Exchange.
"The market may go back to the fundamentals next year,' Yang
told Reuters on the sidelines of China Metal Seminar in London
on Wednesday. "Aluminium prices for 2013 are not as optimistic
as copper."
High inventories typically are considered a bearish factor
for prices when fundamentals are the focus. Aluminium stocks
monitored by the LME stood at 5.058 million tonnes on Wednesday,
versus a record of of 5.126 million tonnes seen in February this
year.
Consumption of aluminium in developed countries next year
may be similar to this year, Yang said.
For China, the world's top consumer and producer of
aluminium, he expects the country's consumption to rise 8 to 9
percent in 2013 from 7 to 8 percent estimated for this year. He
did not provide the consumption amounts.
Demand from investments in infrastructure, transport
projects, power cables and wires and packaging would support
higher consumption growth next year, Yang said.
Although the Chinese demand next year could be better than
this year, domestic production would also rise, adding to a
surplus in the domestic market, he said.
China recently approved 60 infrastructure projects worth
more than $150 billion, fuelling investor hopes that the world's
second-largest economy may get a lift in the fourth quarter of
this year and beyond.
State-backed research firm Antaike had forecast growth in
real aluminium consumption this year at 8.2 percent to 21.7
million tonnes, compared with 14.6 percent growth in 2011 and a
rise of 26.7 percent in 2010.
