LONDON/HONG KONG Oct 13 The world's biggest
copper producer Codelco will offer its customers in Europe
premiums of $92 per tonne in 2016, down 18 percent from $112
this year, reflecting weaker market conditions, two industry
sources said on Tuesday.
The premium is paid above the London Metal Exchange (LME)
cash price to cover physical delivery costs such as
transport and insurance.
Codelco's premiums are seen as an industry
benchmark.
Term premiums are typically negotiated between suppliers and
consumers for long-term contracts, and deals are discussed
during LME Week, an annual gathering of the global metals
industry taking place in London.
Earlier this month, Europe's biggest copper smelter Aurubis
said it had cut its premium for 2016 to $92 a tonne.
